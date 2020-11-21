Library hosts Thanksgiving scavenger hunt
The Mason County District Library is hosting a Thanksgiving-themed scavenger hunt. Participants are asked to find a picture of 10 Thanksgiving items in store windows in either downtown Ludington or Scottville, fill out the form, and drop it off at either location. Entry forms are available at either libraries, at www.mcdlibrary.org and on the Mason County District Library Facebook page. our website and Facebook. Prize drawing takes place on Monday.
Manistee Chamber announces county-wide community Christmas event
Announcing the first seasonal “County-Wide Community Christmas” which will run from Nov. 27, 2020, to Jan. 1. The goal is to bring our whole county together during the holiday season. Businesses, residents, schools, churches, nonprofits and clubs are asked to join.
The event has three objectives: to spread holiday cheer by decorating homes, businesses and organizations; to support businesses through patronage and buying local; and to help those in need by providing non-perishable food items or donations.
The Manistee Chamber will create a car parade route for touring decorated locations, which will give residents a fun option to view seasonal lights and decor. Keep note of your favorite residence, business and nonprofits because an award will be given to one entry in each category. The winners will be the entries that receives the most votes.
Sign up by Nov. 23. For information and updates, visit the Manistee County Community Christmas Facebook page.
An electronic map link will be created using the addresses of participating residents, nonprofits and businesses. When businesses sign up they can choose to be a drop-off site for non-perishable food items.
Drive-thru flu-shot clinic in Monday in Hart
District Health Department No. 10 is offering a free drive-thru flu clinic for anyone age 6 months and older.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at the Oceana County Road Commission, 3501 W. Polk Road in Hart.
No appointments are necessary. Face coverings are required.
Insurance will be billed for those who have it. The vaccine is free for those without insurance. There will be no out-of-pocket costs for participants.
The collaboration between the Shelby Adolescent Health Center, the Oceana County Road Commission, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and District Health Department No. 10 is making this event possible so individuals can get vaccinated without leaving their cars.
Humankind series will feature a panel discussion
The final fall semester presentation in West Shore Community College’s Humankind series will feature a panel discussion about the best-selling book “Before We Were Yours,” by Lisa Wingate. The discussion will feature several WSCC faculty members.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. Monday via the Zoom video-conferencing program.
The presentation, which is part of a multi-year series which explores the idea of what it means to be human, is free and open to the public. A link to the Zoom meeting can be found at humankindwscc.org and at https://zoom.us/j/93480741998?pwd=QWg5dDVhNzFLM1VhL0tsU2VvWUNaQT09
Humankind’s focus for 2020 is the British Isles, and the institutional abuse practiced there in the past, particularly against Irish families, will be a point of focus for the discussion.
Panel members for the presentation include Sèan Henne, professor of English and education; Jessica Houser, professor of psychology; Lisa Morley, professor of early childhood education and child development; Mike Nagle, professor of history and political science; and Erwin Selimos, associate professor of sociology.
For more information, contact Matt Sanderson, chair of the Humankind series at (231) 843-5937 or email mwsanderson@westshore.edu.