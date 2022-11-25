Scandinavian Christmas open house at Old Kirke Dec. 3-4
The Old Kirke Museum In Manistee will hold its annual Scandinavian Christmas Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4. Along with the traditionally decorated sanctuary, the Old Kirke’s Lower Exhibit Hall will be filled with the “Tiny Towns & Trains II” exhibit and an exhibit on the Scandinavian stavekirkes as well as the permanent display of the Madsen Lumbering Dioramas. The former sanctuary will have a Christmas tree representing each of the Scandinavian countries — Denmark, Sweden and Norway — decorated in the traditional manner of each country. Scandinavian treats will be served alongside Danish Jule Aften plates, a Danish tradition since the 19th century.
The “Tiny Towns and Trains II” seasonal exhibit exemplifies the Christmas tradition that began with the Moravian Putz and continues to this day with both cardboard and ceramic villages and trains from the tiny N-scale to the large G-scale, all of which will be on display.
The stavkirke exhibit tells the story of these medieval wooden Christian church buildings once common in Scandinavia. The name derives from the building’s structure of post and lintel construction, a type of timber framing where the loadbearing ore-pine posts are called stafr in Old Norse.
Everyone is invited to come to the Olde Kirke Museum, housed in the oldest Danish Lutheran Church building in America, at 304 Walnut St., in Manistee.
For more information, contact oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
American Legion Auxiliary Christmas dinner Dec. 12
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary’s Christmas dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. Tickets are $15 per person and are available to purchase at the Post, 318 N. James St., until Dec. 3. This event is for Auxiliary members and their female guests.
Bring a donation of gripper socks and T-shirts for the Veterans Hospital. There will not be a meeting prior to dinner.
Pentwater band’s holiday craft fair Dec. 3
The Pentwater Public School band will host its holiday craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the school, 600 E. Park St. There will be concessions, crafters and a bake sale.
Christmas in Scottville Dec. 10
The City of Scottville will host its Christmas in Scottville event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on West Beryl Street. Following the parade, there will be hot cocoa, cookies, popcorn, kids crafts and photos with Santa.
Ludington Senior Center announces trip to Alaska
For those interested in taking a trip to Alaska, the Ludington Senior Center is offering that opportunity through Collette Tour Company, Aug. 9-20, 2023.
The Alaskan adventure will feature Fairbanks, a sternwheeler, a dinner theater, Denali National Park, a wilderness tour, a domed railway ride, Anchorage, Hubbard Glacier, Glacier Bay, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan, and Inside Passage on board Holland America Noordam. There will be a Zoom meeting to give perspective passengers more information on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 3 p.m. at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S Rowe St.
The trip is open to the community, not just to seniors. Passports are required.
Filer Credit Union accepting donations to keep Manistee County kids warm
Filer Credit Union is currently having a Cozy Christmas Charity Collection to gather hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, socks, boots and clothing to keep children and teens in Manistee County communities warm. All three Filer Credit Union locations — two in Manistee and one in Bear Lake — have a collection box in the lobby to accept these donations.
In past years Filer Credit Union has had a Mitten Tree where it collected hats and mittens to give to local children who may have needed them, which has been very successful. This year they have expanded their Charity Collection to include other warm items needed.
“It is a good feeling to help those who are in need and can’t necessarily get for themselves,” Operation Manager Jenni Jans said. “Our members and the community have always been very generous in helping us each year to make this collection extremely successful.”
Donation boxes are currently at all office location lobbies until Dec. 7. Stop by between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to donate.