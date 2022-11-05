Marfia to present Pastel Sunsets workshop
Marie Marfia’s Pastel Sunset workshop will be held at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. Registration is $40 for LACA members or $45 for non-members, and includes all supplies. Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
Students will explore using soft pastels on a textured surface to create a brilliant sunset painting. Marfia will have photo references available and a selection of pastels in a variety of colors and levels of hardness. Students can bring their own photo reference and materials.
Students are encouraged to visit Lake Michigan at dusk before the workshop for inspiration.
Marfia is an artist who likes painting skeletons, portraits and landscapes. She works in soft pastels as well as other mediums.
After receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Kendall College of Art & Design in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Marfia worked for the next 30 years as a graphic designer.
LACA is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.
Ludington Senior Center hosting Holiday Arts
and Crafts Show today
Today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., will host its seventh Holiday Arts and Crafts Show.
More than 20 vendors will be displaying jewelry, wreaths, glass art, porch signs, ornaments, cards, mittens, dish cloths, towels and much more.
Lunch will be available, featuring a chicken salad croissant, for $7.
Pyrate Heads coming
to Sandcastles today
From 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, the Lakeshore Pyrate Heads will stop by Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave. from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The Pyrate Heads will have some stories to read to kids. Those who want to dress in pirate attire are welcome to do so. There will be a craft too.
Admission is $9 per person or free for kids 1 and younger. Members can come right in.