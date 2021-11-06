Shifting Landscapes series to focus on vaccines Nov. 8
The Shifting Landscapes public lecture series, presented by the Mason County District Library and Abondia Center, will turn its focus to the vaccine approval process.
John Quiring, who holds a Ph.D. in mathematics and biostatistics, will give the presentation from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8 at the Ludington Center for Arts, and on Zoom.
Science is the second topic in the Shifting Landscapes series. The 2021-22 series is exploring six areas of life that have been reshaped by or during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the many events that have occurred in the past 20 months.
For more than 45 years, Quiring has been a consultant to the companies that make submissions to the Food and Drug Administration through his company Abond CRO, Inc. He has directed the clinical study design, data collection, statistical analysis and report preparation for more than 80 drugs and devices that have obtained FDA approval.
Quiring will present the science behind the approval of products that are regulated by the FDA. The overall general clinical data requirements which form the basis of a new drug approval submission will be described. Examples taken from the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine FDA submission will be used to illustrate the scientific basis needed for product approval.
In asking questions about the nature of science, vaccines and the course of the pandemic, the Shifting Landscapes series hopes to address questions on people’s minds and help them get more from news sources, health professionals and others, about science that matters to them.
There will be no sessions in December, but Shifting Landscapes will start again Jan. 10, with a focus on education.
Events are free, live or via Zoom. Tickets are not necessary but registration is helpful. To register, visit www.mcdl.pub/sl-register.
For information visit the Mason County District Library’s website at www.mcdlibrary.org, contact Thomas Trahey, ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org or Abondia Center Director Brooke Portmann, at baportmann312@gmail.com.
LACA to host comedy night Nov. 17
Round up your friends for a super funny night of stand-up comedy.Grand Rapids comedian Justin Chupp will be the evening’s feature and Muskegon comedian and writer Ricarlo Williams-Winston will be headlining the show!
Tickets are $10 and are available online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site or in the LACA gift shop or at the door.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.
Pentwater Christmas Market returning
After a huge successful kick off in 2020, Pentwater is preparing for its second year of A Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 on top of the Village Green in Pentwater. Grab the family and join in for a new family Christmas tradition.
Pick out a fresh-cut Christmas tree, wreath, garland and porch pots. Visit more than 20 boutique shops that will be open for holiday shopping.
The event is presented by the Pentwater DDA.
Pentwater is also hosting Christmas in the Village every weekend between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Enjoy paint night, bonfires, caroling, make-and-take gifts, brunch and more. For a list of events, visit the Pentwater DDA’s Facebook page.
Grace Episcopal Church to host Civil War re-enactors Sunday
Grace Episcopal Church will host the Michigan 2nd Cavalry Civil War Re-enactors for a special Mass of remembrance for Veterans Day/All Saints Day at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. The service will be held at Grace Church, 301 N. James St., in Ludington, to remember our veterans and those who died in service to the U.S., as well as family and friends of the Grace congregation who have passed.
Civil War re-enactors from Custer, Free Soil, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, St. Paul and Minneapolis will serve as readers and ushers, and will provide music for the Mass. A light lunch will be served immediately after Mass.
Bingo today at Knights of Columbus in Hart
Annual Turkey Bingo will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at Knights of Columbus 2199, 109 Washington St. in Hart. Doors open at 3 p.m.
PoWeR Book Bag seeks volunteers to fill bags
PoWeR Book Bag bag-build will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Nov. 19, at Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
The organization needs volunteers to help fill the bags. For more information, contact Kathy Bromley at 231-510-5410.