Ludington UMC to hold virtual worship only due to virus
The Ludington United Methodist Church will be doing virtual worship only for the foreseeable future due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in our area. The church will continue to livestream our services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, and will also will broadcast the services on local cable.
Fire risk heightened across Michigan through the weekend
With the lack of rainfall in the state over the past week, grasses and leaves have become dry. This weather pattern is expected to continue through the weekend.
“If you would like to burn, check online for the current status of burn permits in your area,” said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist for the DNR’s Forest Resources Division. “Dry leaves add to the fuel on the ground that can make a fire take off quickly.”
Burn permits are required statewide. For the northern Lower and Upper peninsulas, visit www.michigan.gov/burnpermit to see if burning is allowed in your area. Elsewhere, contact your local municipality or fire department.
Fire danger is expected to remain high across most of the state until early next week.
Rogers said potential for fire is highest in the southern Lower Peninsula; firefighters on Wednesday battled a 100-acre fire in Livingston County. So far this year, DNR crews have fought nearly 190 fires that burned more than 800 acres statewide.
To reduce the risk of fire, be careful when using all-terrain vehicles, lawn mowers or other outdoor machinery that can create heat or sparks.
Never leave any fire unattended, even for a moment. Make sure all debris and campfires are extinguished before leaving the area.
Learn more about specific fire danger by region; or review these fire prevention tips.
Also, when working outside with others, it remains important to continue safe social distancing of 6 feet or more to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Collection for Mitten Tree starts Nov. 30
The Church Women United is sponsoring the Mitteen Tree again this year, but the collection method will be different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The collection site will be at the Salvation Army, 1101 S. Madison Ave., Ludington, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 30 thorugh Dec. 4.
Items should be packaged in a bag or a box with a tag attached where the number of pairs of mittens, number of hats and number of scarves are listed that are in the box. Also write your name on it.
The Mitten Tree also is seeking financial donations, and those can also be dropped off at the Salvation Army.
For more information, call Judy Hill at 843-9273 or Norma Koeppe at 843-4253.
Evergreen Evangelical Covenant hosting pick-up hunters dinner
BRANCH — Evergreen Evangelical Covenant Church is hosting its annual Hunters Dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14.
The church has traditionally served a dinner, having done so for more than 50 years. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dinner will be pick-up/drive-through only. Those who want to have the dinner will be greeted at their vehicle, an order will be taken and food will be brought out.
The dinner will consist of John’s Famous BBQ chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, baked beans, a roll and apple pie. The cost is $10 for adults (for a half chicken) and children 10 and under are $5 (for a quarter chicken).
The church is located at 7396 S. Evergreen Road, Branch.