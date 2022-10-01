Vote for Chambers for national award
Julia Chamber, president of A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW), is up for the Cox Conserves Heroes Award, a national honor given each year to individuals who promote sustainability and environmental protection. Chambers s one of three finalists set to receive $5,000 if she places third, $15,000 if she places second, or $30,000 if the places first.
Voting opens Monday and continues through Monday, Oct. 10. Anyone can vote one time by visiting www.coxenterprises.com/cox-conserves/cox-conserves-heroes/vote.
Hazardous waste disposal for Lake County residents
Lake County residents will be able to dispose of unwanted household hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally conscious way on Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon. The Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day will be held at Wenger Pavilion in downtown Baldwin, behind Jones’ Ice Cream. The purpose of this event is to collect hazardous waste materials. When hazardous waste materials are disposed of incorrectly, they can cause environmental damage by contaminating ground and surface waters, and also threaten human health and wildlife.
Staff will offer convenient drive-through disposal and will be on-hand to collect small quantities of waste products such as lawn and gardening materials, oil-based paint (no latex paint), cleaning solutions, motor oil and gas, batteries, fluorescent lamps, light bulbs, and expired or unused medications and needles.
This event is free to Lake County residents; however, donations are accepted. For those bringing more than 200 pounds of waste for disposal, call the number listed ahead of time for pre-registration. For a list of acceptable and non-acceptable items call Lake County MSU Extension at (231) 745-2732.
This project is supported by the Mecosta and Osceola-Lake Conservation Districts, Lake, Mecosta and Osceola County MSU Extension, Michigan Water Stewardship Clean Sweep Program, local units of government, municipalities, businesses, organizations, foundations, and individual donations.
People Fund Grant letters of interest due Saturday
The Great Lakes Energy People Fund is accepting letters of interest and grant applications from nonprofit organizations throughout its service area for the fall grant cycle. Letters of interest are due by Saturday. If the letter of interest is approved, the applicant can then submit a grant application by Oct. 15. All letters and applications are accepted through an online grant application portal that can be found at www.gtlakes.com/people-fund. More information, eligibility criteria, and past recipients can also be found on the website.
Great Lakes Energy members support the fund by having their bill rounded up to the nearest whole dollar amount. Since 1999, the People Fund program has awarded more than $4 million in grants. The People Fund awarded more than $144,000 in 2022 spring cycle.
Another grant opportunity will be available in April 2023.