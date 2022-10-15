Manistee Area Tea Party to meet Oct. 20
Proposal 3 will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot will be the topic of discussion at the next Manistee Area Tea Party Meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Bungalow Inn, on U.S. 31 south of Manistee.
The proposal, if approved, would enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution.
The featured speaker will be Nancy Brown representing Manistee County Right to Life. There will be time for discussion and questions.
The social hour and optional dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will follow at approximately 6:30. MATP meetings are open to the public at no charge. Find more information about the group by searching for Manistee Area Tea Party on Facebook.
Paint with Julie at Ludington Senior Center
Each month, the Ludington Senior Center hosts a painting class with Julie Tews. The class this month consists of two miniatures, Santa and a scarecrow, with an easel to display the paintings. The cost for the class is $20. A nonrefundable deposit of $10 will hold the participant’s place. Those interested can call the center at (231) 845-6841.
Mason County Township Officers Association to meet Oct. 20
The Mason County Township Officers Association will be having its quarterly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at Victory Township Hall on Stiles Road at the intersection with Victory Drive.
Michigan Dunes NSDAR to meet today
The Michigan Dunes chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet for a pot luck at noon on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Hart Community Center, 407 S. State St., in Hart.
There will be a program on Native-Americans in the military, presented by Dan Bissell. The fund will be schools/Becone College. RSVP to Brenda Hilderbrandt.
Clay lantern workshop comes to LACA
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a clay lantern workshop with Mary Case from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
Case’s workshop offers students an opportunity to create a keepsake clay lantern, perfect for holiday decoration or a special gift. The lanterns work well with both candles and flameless tea lights.
Registration for the two-hour workshop is $35 for LACA members or $40 for non-members, and includes all supplies. Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
No experience is necessary. Students will begin by carving a cylinder of clay, cutting decorative holes, and transforming the cylinder into a lantern. Handles and other unique design features can be added.
Students will learn clay-building techniques, cut-out options, and different textures, while adding design features to their piece. Experienced students will have an opportunity to expand on existing ideas.
Final projects will be dipped in students’ chosen glaze colors and fired in the LACA Pottery Studio. Once lanterns go through the final kiln firing, students will be notified projects are ready to pick up.
Case is a local artist, instructor and gallery owner in Ludington. She sells her paintings and pottery in her gallery and online at www.artbymarycase.com. Her teaching studio is located on 329 E. Dowland St., Ludington.
LACA is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington. In addition to art workshops and performances, LACA hosts a variety of free exhibitions throughout the year. Exhibits are free and open to the public. LACA hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.