Judge David J. Thompson to speak at Manistee Tea Party meeting
The Manistee Area Tea Party will hear from 19th Circuit Court Judge David J. Thompson on On Thursday, Oct. 21. Thompson will speak about legislation that raises the age of those considered adults in the criminal justice system from 17 to 18. It went into effect on Oct. 1. The focus will be on the legislation’s impact on local courts and other county services.
The meeting will be held in the banquet room at the Bungalow Inn, on U.S. 31 south of Manistee. The social hour and optional dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will follow at approximately 6:30.
Manistee Area Tea Party meetings are open to the public at no charge. Find more information about the group by searching for Manistee Area Tea Party on Facebook, or call Bob Zielesch at (517) 404-7783.
Sweet Taste of Mason County is today
Beekeepers from all over Mason, Oceana, Manistee and Lake counties as well will be on hand to share varieties of local honey during the free Sweet Taste of Mason County event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
At more than a dozen different honey tasting stations, guests can savor samples and buy their favorites directly from the beekeepers who’ve tended their hives throughout the season. Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about bees you can discover at Info Sessions with the local “beeks” throughout the day.
Mason County Bee Supplies will be on site with all the equipment, products and demonstrations needed to get started in beekeeping. An Observation Hive with live bees is guaranteed to safely captivate people of all ages. There will be fun learning activities for kids as well.
Because bees were not affected by the pandemic, it was all the more important that Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County stay on target in spite of human isolation. Best practices of stewardship are shared at the monthly meetings. Throughout the past 18 months, masked beekeepers have been gathering at Victory Honey, the farm and apiary owned by Bill and Anne Mauer in eastern Mason County. Lots of hands-on learning directly among the colonies deepened understanding, fostered mentoring and bonded strong friendships.
Got a swarm? Homeowners can contact the club to discuss the possibility of removal.
The club meets on the third Thursday of each month at the Scottville Library, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The group is free to anyone interested in becoming a beekeeper or simply in learning how to best support these vital pollinators in their own gardens.
For more information, contact Lenny at ifneedbee10@gmail.com or visit www.scottvillebeekeepers.org.
St. Paul United Methodist to hold trunk-or-treat Oct. 31
St. Paul United Methodist Church is inviting all children to Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 3212 W. Kinney Road in Riverton Township. For more information, call the church office at (231) 843-3275.
FOE to host trunk-or-treat, kids carnival
The Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 1354 will host a trunk or treat and kids carnival from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at 108 S. Harrison St.