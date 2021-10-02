LACA’s crEATivity Art Kits to include punch needle embroidery project
October’s crEATivity Art Kits are now available at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, the Lakeshore Food Club and the Mason County District Library, and they include a punch needle embroidery project.
Punch needle embroidery is a form of embroidery that’s also related to rug hooking. This technique goes back hundreds if not thousands of years, but it has remained popular and takes on looks from primitive to modern.
Each month LACA creates 200 free kits that are distributed through a partnership with the food club and the library. Limited kits are also available at LACA. Kits include detailed instruction for a project, some history about the art medium being used in the project, all of the supplies needed to complete the project and a single serving cup of applesauce.
“The crEATivity Art Kits are designed to get free art supplies and art education lessons into the hands of underserved children and adults in and around Mason County as LACA attempts to feed creativity throughout our community,” LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner said.
LACA is a volunteer organization whose mission is to engage, inspire and strengthen its community through arts advocacy. The arts center’s goal is to foster a community where arts and culture bring people together, feed the creative spirit, and fuel community growth.
The arts play a valuable role in mental health and can help to boost confidence while also making people feel more engaged and resilient. In addition to these benefits, art engagement also alleviates anxiety, depression and stress.
LACA’s crEATivity Art Kits are made available to our community thanks in part to donations from the Pennies From Heaven Foundation, the Youth Advisory Committee of the Community Foundation for Mason County, the Great Lakes Energy People Fund, Women Who Care of Mason County, Indian Summer, Engine Creative LLC, the University of Michigan Stamps School of Art and Design, the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, the Lakeshore Food Club and the Mason County District Library.
Lake County Sesquicentennial Celebration wraps up today
The Lake County Sesquicentennial Celebration will wrap up today with Lake County History Day from noon to 4 p.m. at the Lake County Historical Museum, 915 N. Michigan Ave., in Baldwin. Lake County 4-H and the Chase Creek Smokehouse are hosting 4-H Game Day beginning at 1 p.m. on the museum grounds.
Farther north in the county, the Luther Area Museum and the Luther Lions Club will host their annual tea party at 1 p.m. Tickets are available at the door, but plan to arrive early to ensure a good spot.
Closing ceremonies will be held at the Wenger Pavilion in downtown Baldwin Saturday at 5 p.m. Gary Truxton and the Pine Stump Savages will provide an entertaining evening of old-time music. At the founder’s tribute, the historical society will identify Lake County founding families. Jones Ice Cream will host an ice cream social, too.
Call the historical museum at (231) 898-6500 for more information.
LHS to distribute yearbooks at Oct. 8 homecoming game
Ludington High School yearbooks from the 2020-21 school year will be distributed at the homecoming football game at Oriole Field on Friday, Oct. 8. Books can be picked up at the storage garage entrance on the east side of the concession stand.
Books can only be released to the student who placed the order or that student’s parent/guardian, grandparent or sibling. Those wishing to have someone else pick up a book must give permission in writing by emailing yearbook@lasd.net.
Any 2021 graduates who do not pick up their pre-ordered books at the game may pick them up from the LHS office during business hours beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Current LHS students who do not pick up their pre-ordered books at the game will receive them at school at a later date.
WSCC to host College Night Oct. 11
VICTORY TWP. — High school students, transfer students and the community are invited to attend West Shore Community College’s “College Night” event to be held on Monday, Oct. 11.
During this event, attendees will have an opportunity to speak with over 30 Michigan colleges and university representatives to gather information on their institute and learn about their academic program of interest.
The College Night event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Recreation Center Gymnasium. Colleges in attendance will include Michigan State University, Ferris State University, Central Michigan University, Grand Valley State University, Western Michigan University and Oakland University. Representatives from the military and West Shore Community College Financial Aid Office will also be present.
Currently enrolled West Shore students will have an opportunity to speak with the Michigan colleges and universities representatives from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Schoenherr Campus Center.
Pre-registration is encouraged and can be completed by visiting https://forms.gle/ekSYEdavu7SgCgLG6.
For more information about this event, contact the admissions office at (231) 843-5503 or email admissions@westshore.edu.