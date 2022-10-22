Sweet Taste of Mason County event Oct. 29
The Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County will host the Sweet Taste of Mason County event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
The event is for all ages. Attendees will learn everything they’ve ever wanted to know about bees. With more than a dozen honey-tasting stations, guests can buy their favorites directly from the beekeepers who’ve tended their hives throughout the season.
There will be informational sessions on beekeeping throughout the day. Ed Malkowski, Mason County’s “Patron Saint of Bees,” will be holding court and answering questions until noon. Mason County Bee Supplies will be on site with all the equipment, products and demos needed to get started in beekeeping.
Pure, unprocessed honey will be available for sale, and the observation hive with live bees is guaranteed to safely captivate young and old alike.
The Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County meet on the third Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St.
The group is free to anyone interested in becoming a beekeeper or simply wanting to know how to best support these vital pollinators in their own gardens.
For more information, visit www.scottvillebeekeepers.org.
Mason County PAWS pet costume photo contest happening now
Mason County PAWS Humane Society invites Mason County residents to enter its Halloween costume photo contest. Participants can dress up their pets in Halloween costumes, take a photo and post it on the Mason County PAWS Facebook page with the pets’ names. Winners will be determined with likes rom members. The contest ends at 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. There will be a Brenda’s Burgers gift certificate for the winning dog; a Bella Floral arrangement for one of the cats; and one for other animals, which will be announced during an adoption event at Wags to Wiskers on Oct. 29.
Costumes should be comfortable and safe for pets.
Vendors sought for American Legion Auxiliary holiday craft show
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 76 will hold its annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Visit www.alaunit76ludington.us for more information and booth registration form. The event is open to the public and will be held at the American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St. in Ludington.
Oceana County Right to Life hosts movie night Oct. 27
“Show Me the Father” is being shown at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Hart Wesleyan Church, 3575 W. Polk Road, Hart. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. “Show Me the Father” is a faith-based documentary looking at five interwoven and diverse stories about fatherhood and faith. From the Kendrick brothers, this documentary about the importance of fatherhood follows the stories of Jim Daly, Sherman Smith and others, with commentary by Dr. Tony Evers. It is being hosted by Oceana County Right to Life.