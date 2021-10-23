Mason County 4-H Plat Book now available
The 2021 Mason County Plat Books have officially arrived. Every two years, Mason County 4-H updates a new plat book, containing the most up-to-date information regarding land ownership and property size. Plat books are $30, sales tax included, and proceeds from the books benefit the Mason County 4-H Program.
Plat books are available for purchase at the following locations:
• Mason County MSU Extension, West Shore Community College Rec Center, 3000 N. Stiles Road; (231) 845-3361;
• Mason County Treasurer’s Office, 304 E. Ludington Ave., No. 104, Ludington; (231) 843-8411;
• Mason-Lake Conservation District, 655 N. Scottville Road, Scottville; (231) 757-3707, ext. 3.
Mason County District Library offers preschool story time, more
The Mason County District Library is offering preschool story time At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, the in the backyard of the Ludington Library, and on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Scottville Library’s front yard.
Toddlers, preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to enjoy rhymes, songs, fingerplays, math, stories and take-home crafts. Be sure to dress for the weather.
Virtual baby time will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday on Facebook. Infants, toddlers and their caregivers are invited to enjoy rhymes, songs and stories.
Virtual preschool story time will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday on Facebook. At 10 a.m. on Friday, the Facebook page will offer Library Toys Adventures. Follow the Library Toys as they pursue adventures young children can relate to.
Mason County District Library preschool programs are specifically designed to improve child development. Rhymes, songs, playing musical instruments, fingerplays, counting, observing nature, exercise, stories and take-home crafts are activities that will open up new neural pathways in children’s brains as connections are made and strengthened.
MDARD announces
grant opportunity
for rural areas
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is offering a competitive grant program to assist farmers and forest landowners.
The grants are available for projects addressing expansion and sustainability of land-based industries; worker training related to land-based industries; and energy, transportation, housing, communications, water and wastewater infrastructure to benefit rural communities and micropolitan statistical areas, defined by the U.S. Department of Management and Budget as an area/county with at least one urban cluster of at least 10,000 but fewer than 50,000 population. Specific projects for consideration may include projects that lead to the expansion and location of meat processing facilities, if in an eligible area.
Land-based industries include food and agriculture; forestry; mining; oil and gas production; and tourism. Eligible counties include those with a population no greater than 70,000 residents or micropolitan statistical areas. For a complete list of eligible counties, visit www.michigan.gov/mdardgrants.
The proposals will be evaluated through a competitive process. The maximum limit on project grant fund requests is $100,000. The total allotment of funding for the current year is approximately $1.74 million. All proposals require at least a 30-percent cash match. Applicants for grant funds will be asked to describe how the project will impact and produce measurable outcomes for rural communities.
Those interested in applying for the grant program should visit www.michigan.gov/mdardgrants to view the application and program guidelines. All applicants are required to submit three letters of support.
MDARD will be hosting an informational webinar on the grant opportunity at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.
More information on the webinar can be found on the MDARD website.
Any additional communications concerning this Request for Proposal should be sent to mda-grants@michigan.gov. Proposals via email must be received no later than 3 p.m. on Nov. 18.
The Rural Development Fund grants are funded by the Nonferrous Metallic Minerals Extraction Severance Tax.
Indoor walking at LHS
to be allowed starting Nov. 1
Indoor walking will be allowed in Ludington High School on weekdays beginning Monday Nov. 1. The front door on Washington Avenue will be unlocked from 3 to 4 p.m. Walkers must exit the building by 5:30 pm. Walking is allowed only in the high school main hallways around the cafeteria square. At this time, masks are highly recommended. If there is no school due to weather, school breaks or professional development days, there will be no walking. Call the LASD athletic office at 845-3811 with any questions.