Ludington Writers group to bring guest author to library Nov. 3
Author Anne-Marie Oomen will present a reading from her forthcoming book, “As Long As I Know You: The Mom Book” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
The Ludington Writers group is sponsoring the free public event.
Oomen, a long-time friend of Ludington Writers, is a renowned author of nonfiction and poetry with local roots in Oceana County.
Women Who Care to meet Nov. 1
Women Who Care of Mason County will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road.
Nominations will be made to determine which nonprofit organizations the group should donate to. The August meeting led to a $6,685 to the FORWARD Human Trafficking Task Force.
New members welcome. More information is available on Facebook at Women Who Care of Mason County or by emailing wwcofmc@gmail.com.
Scottville trick-or-treating is Saturday
Trick-or-treating for the City of Scottville will take place Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Ludington UMC to host trunk-or-treat Sunday
United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, will host a trunk-or-treat event from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 in the church parking lot.
Come for a safe and fun Halloween experience. In case of rain, the event will be held inside.
Trunk-or-treat Saturday at Scottville UMC
There will be a trunk-or-treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St.