WSCC presents
Michael Cleveland
and Flamekeeper
VICTORY TWP. — The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series will present bluegrass fiddle sensation Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at Center Stage Theater.
Born completely blind and with limited hearing in one ear, Cleveland first learned to play violin when he was 4 years old. His skill was recognized at an early age, with appearances on “Grand Ole Opry,” “A Prairie Home Companion” and before the U.S. Congress.
A 2020 Grammy award winner, Cleveland’s prowess and technical fluency have led to performances with Vince Gill, Marty Stuart, Tim O’Brien, J.D. Crowe and the New South, Andy Statman and the Kruger Brothers in recent years.
Ted Malt, Performing Arts Series Director and music professor, said he’s thrilled to have Cleveland and Flamekeeper perform.
“I am in my 11th year at WSCC, and this is the first Grammy winner we have been able to bring to campus,” says Malt. “We are excited and honored to bring artists of Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper’s caliber to our community. At this time, he is one of the most sought-after fiddle players in the world.”
For more information and to purchase reserved seat tickets, visit www.westshore.edu/performingarts.
Customers can also call (231) 843-5507 or stop by the box office located in the bookstore at Schoenherr Campus Center. Visa, Mastercard, Discover credit cards are accepted.
LACA to host Youth Sewing Group
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts has announced the return of its Youth Sewing Group.
LACA’s weekly Youth Sewing Group is led by Deb Borema and will run Nov. 2 through Dec. 14. The group meets Tuesdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the arts center’s craft room.
Students will learn to use a sewing machine while creating numerous wearable items.
The group is free for kids 10 and older who are children and grandchildren of LACA members. LACA memberships are $40 and can be purchased to join the group. Space is limited to eight students.
To register, call (231) 845-2787 or email info@ludingtonartscenter.org.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.
Indoor used book sale coming Nov. 13-14
The Friends of the Mason County District Library will hold a special indoor used book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, and from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.
The book sale will be held in the West Shore Bank Room at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave. Browse for books while staying warm and dry.
Masks are required. For more information call the library at (231) 843-8465, or email Bob Dickson at rdickson19@gmail.com.
DHD10 offering flu
clinic Wednesday
District Health Department No. 10 will offer a flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at People’s Church of Ludington, 115 W. Loomis St.
This year, because COVID-19 is still spreading, the health department will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine along with flu shots to help communities prepare for the upcoming flu season.
The cost for the seasonal flu vaccine without insurance is $37.
High-dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46. The COVID-19 vaccine is free.
Many health insurance plans now cover the cost of the flu shot. If not, the health department might be able to help through assistance programs.
People who attend should bring their insurance and driver’s license.
Those unable to attend Wednesday’s clinic can call 888-217-3904 to schedule an appointment to receive the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine at the health department’s office.
For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/flu/index.htm.
Pentwater Christmas Market returning
After a huge successful kick off in 2020, Pentwater is preparing for its second year of A Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 on top of the Village Green in Pentwater.
Grab the family and join in for a new family Christmas tradition.
Pick out a fresh-cut Christmas tree, wreath, garland and porch pots to adorn your home with fresh local holiday décor.
Visit more than 20 boutique shops that will be open for holiday shopping.
The event is presented by the Pentwater DDA.
Pentwater is also hosting Christmas in the Village every weekend between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Enjoy paint night, bonfires, caroling, make-and-take gifts, brunch and more.
For a list of events, visit the Pentwater DDA’s Facebook page.
‘First Americans’ exhibit opens Nov. 9 at Ramsdell
“First Americans,” an exhibit featuring work by Native American artists residing in Michigan/Anishinaabe Aki, will take place at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts.
101 Maple St., Manistee, from Nov. 9 through Dec. 30.
The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, listed in the National Register of Historic Places, is on the ancestral land of the Anishinaabe people.
The Ramsdell stated in a press release that the contributions of the Native American community been too-often overlooked in Manistee and Michigan history.
It is in this spirit that the Ramsdell invited Native American Artists who reside in the state of Michigan/Anishinaabe Aki to submit works of contemporary art to be featured in this year’s show “First Americans.”
The exhibit is dedicated to the country’s first Native American cabinet member, Deb Haaland, and will be on display during National American Indian Heritage Month.
The exhibit features Artists Suzanne Cross, Marcella Hadden, Judy Jashinsky, Jamie John, Cecelia LaPointe, Michelle Lucas and George Martin. Shirley Brauker and Daniel Mena will also have pieces on display that are on loan from the Dennos Museum.
The show includes mixed-media, paintings, ceramics, poetry and photography.
“First Americans” is co-chaired by Lisa Allen and Judy Jashinsky. The idea was brought to the Ramsdell by a local Native American artist and the Manistee Area Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative (MARJDI). The Ramsdell strives to reflect the community’s need for diversity, inclusion and equality, and it hopes to continue to educate the community about diversity, inclusion and equality to broaden awareness.
“First Americans” takes place at Hardy Hall. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Wednesday evenings until 7 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m.
The opening reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 13.
Registration for the exhibit is free. For more information, visit www.ramsdelltheatre.org.