‘Pray for Life’ event Oct. 15
Citizens of Mason, Oceana and Manistee counties are invited to a Stand and Pray for Life event in front of the from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Mason County Courthouse on Ludington Avenue. The event is in protest of Proposal 3.
For more information call Dee Bennette at (231) 690-0363.
TED Talk Oct. 12 at Ludington Senior Center
Join us for TED Talks at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. The topic will be: How fun can make you healthier. Attendees will have the opportunity to watch the video and have a group discussion afterwards.
LACA’s ‘Grab & Go’ fundraiser starts today
The “Grab & Go” artistic fundraising project at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
The fundraiser features nearly 50 8-inch by 8-inch canvases with original artwork from area artists.
The canvases will be sold at a fixed price of $35, and buyers can take immediate possession of their selections upon payment.
Artists taking part in the fundraiser are Marie Marfia, Kathleen Barrett, Denise Ottinger, Laura E. Carter, Linda Sandow, Lynne Haslam, Rachel Feinberg, Patricia Carney, Rabbit, Rebecka Bramer, Marion Riedl, Patti Otto and Randy McKinney.
Blank canvases will also be available.
LACA’s “Flora and Fauna” exhibit is also open through the end of October.
St. Paul UMC to host trunk-or-treat
St. Paul United Methodist Church at 3212 W. Kinney Road in Riverton Township will host its Trunk-or-treat event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
For more information, contact the church office at (231) 843-3275.
Chili cook-off, more today at Ruby Creek
There will be a chili cook-off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Ruby Creek Conservation and Recreation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road, Branch. Bring pot of chili, vote on best pot, or just come, eat, and judge.
There will also be chocolate desserts.
The cost is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, contact Janet DeYoung at (231) 233-4637.
Vote for Chambers until Monday
Julia Chamber, president of A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW), is up for the Cox Conserves Heroes Award, a national honor given each year to individuals who promote sustainability and environmental protection. Chambers s one of three finalists set to receive $5,000 if she places third, $15,000 if she places second, or $30,000 if the places first.
Voting opens Monday and continues through Monday. Anyone can vote one time by visiting www.coxenterprises.com/cox-conserves/cox-conserves-heroes/vote.