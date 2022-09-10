Babytime resumes Monday at Ludington Library
Parents with children 3 and younger are invited to attend Babytime, a lap-sit program especially for the youngest children. Babytime takes place at 10 a.m. on Mondays at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave. Miss Emily leads the program of rhymes and songs, focusing on the early literacy skills of talking, singing, reading, writing and playing.
All families are welcome. All Mason County District Library programs are free.
Fin & Feather Club to host CPL class Oct. 7-8
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will hold a CPL Class on Oct. 7 and 8 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville. You must register to take the class. The time on Oct. 7 is from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and all day on Oct. 8. The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members. Call Jim at (231) 907-8330 to register.
Ludington AAUW to meet Monday
The American Association of University Women (AAUW) will host a branch meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 501 E. Danaher St., Ludington. Members and guests are welcome.
International Beach Sweep is Sept. 17
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) is sponsoring the community’s International Beach Sweep on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Join others all over the world in cleaning coastal beaches along with counting every bit of trash which will then be added to a database. Teams have removed over 490,000 pounds of litter from the Great Lakes since the Alliance for the Great Lakes started tracking it. Participants will meet at the south concession stand in Stearns Park.
Gloves and bags will be provided. All are welcome.
For more information, visit www.affew.org.
Manhattan Short Film Festival to screen at LACA
Film lovers in the Mason County area will join more than 100,000 film enthusiasts around the world during the week of Sept. 22-Oct. 2, when the 25th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival screens at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Screenings are Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m.; and Friday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m.
The Final Ten screen simultaneously across the world during a one-week period, with the Best Film and Best Actor awards determined by ballots cast by the audiences in each participating venue. By virtue of their selection by the festival, each short film is automatically Oscar-qualified.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com or in-person at the LACA gift shop, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington.
The 10 finalists hail from eight countries with films from Scotland, Spain, Australia, Finland other countries. The Final Ten Films represent the best short films from among 870 submissions from 70 countries received by the festival for 2022, a testament to the enduring vibrancy and creativity of short films worldwide.
The final 10 films are: “Don vs Lightning” (Scotland), “Love, Dad” (the Czech Republic and Slovakia), Save the Bees (U.S.), “The Treatment” (Spain), “Freefall” (France), “Fetish” (U.S.), “Freedom Swimmer” (Australia), “The Blanket” (Finland), “Warsha” (Lebanon), and “The Big Green” (France).
Which of these short films is the best? That’s up to a worldwide audience — including those who attend LACA’s screenings — to decide.
Viewers will become instant film critics as they are handed a ballot upon entry that allows them to vote for the Best Film and Best Actor.
Votes will be sent through to the Manhattan Short Film Festival headquarters with the winner announced at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at www.manhattanshort.com.
Wine bottle painting Sept. 23 at Ludington Senior Center
On Friday, Sept. 23, at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., participants in the painting class will be decorating wine bottles with an autumn theme.
The class will be on the fourth Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a special time for that event. The price for the class is $20. To hold your place and to register for the class, drop off a $10 deposit and view a sample of the wine bottle at the senior center.
Call (231) 845-6841 for more information.