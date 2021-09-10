Liberty Hunt underway through weekend
Michigan’s Liberty Hunt, a firearm deer hunt on private or public lands for youths and hunters with disabilities, is back statewide Sept. 11-12.
Hunters 16 or younger and eligible hunters with disabilities can participate. A list of qualifying criteria is available in the 2021 Hunting Digest or at www.michigan.gov/dnraccessibility.
The hunt open to those who are deaf or hard of hearing.
To give people opportunities to hunt on DNR-managed public lands, some accessible hunting locations offer track chairs, elevated hunting blinds or hunting blinds equipped with adaptive gear. Learn about accessible outdoor recreation opportunities at www.michigan.gov/dnraccessibility.
Valid licenses for the hunt include a deer, deer combo or antlerless deer license, deer management assistance permit, or mentored youth license. Antler point restrictions do not apply. The hunt’s bag limit is one deer.
Hunters with disabilities may bait Sept. 6-13. Youth hunters may bait through Sept. 13 in areas of the Upper Peninsula where baiting is legal. Youth hunters may not use bait in the remainder of the state.
All regulations for all seasons can be found in the 2021 Hunting Digest or at www.michigan.gov/deer.
Participants must wear hunter orange and hunters of all ages and experience levels are urged to put safety first. Find hunting safety tips and resources at www.michigan.gov/huntingsafety. Contact the DNR Wildlife Division at dnr-wildlife@michigan.gov with questions.
Men’s Bible study class starts Sept. 16
Bible Study Fellowship International will begin a men’s evening class at 6:30 p.m. Thursday Sept. 16, at Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road in Scottville. The group will be studying the Gospel of Matthew. Information is available at www.bsfinternational.org or by calling Steve Barber (231) 239-0921, Ron Gauthier (269) 967-1998, or Steve Berens (616) 915-4558. All area men are welcome to attend.
Matching grant available for Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, has been given a matching grant challenge from an anonymous donor, open through Sept. 18, for up to $2,000. The children’s farm organization provides touch therapy to people with special needs, and also offers animal maintenance programs. All donations are appreciated, as the children’s farm was not able to conduct its normal fundraising due to COVID-19.
Donations can be sent to Circle Rocking S. Children’s Farm Scarecrow Contest, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411. For more information, call (231) 462-3732 or visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org.
Kingdom of Life healing school canceled
The Kingdom Life Healing Ministries Healing School, originally scheduled for Sept. 21-25 at Manistee United Methodist Church, has been canceled.
AFFEW to sponsor International Beach Sweep Sept. 15
AFFEW is sponsoring the annual International Beach Sweep as part of the International Coastal Cleanup on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. In contrast to AFFEW’s regular beach sweeps, this event requires that all the garbage to be tallied and sent to the Alliance for the Great Lakes for its database.
Meet at the south concession stand at Stearns Park beach. Gloves and garbage bags will be provided. Masks are required until the we disperses into smaller groups. Please observe social distancing protocols when in close proximity of others outside of your household.
For more information, visit www.affew.org/mason-county-events.