Deliverable fuel assistance available through FiveCAP
In many northern Michigan households, the temperature inside is directly dependent upon how much fuel is on hand. Having enough propane or wood stocked up to keep warm for the winter is a major expense for low-income families. To ensure these residents weather the cold months, FiveCAP is offering deliverable fuel assistance to income-eligible households in its coverage area of Manistee, Mason, Lake and Newaygo counties. Households must be at or below 25% of their fuel capacity for their primary heat source.
“It will cover the minimum delivery for whatever their heat source is — gas, propane, kerosene, fuel oil, pellets, wood,” said FiveCAP Executive Director, Mary Trucks.
The program is available to those who meet the income guidelines, with proof of last 30 days income. To qualify, household income must be within 150% of the federal poverty level.
Monthly income not to exceed $1,699 for a one-person household; $2,289 for a two-person household; $2,879 for a three-person household; $3,469 for a four-person household; $4,059 for a five-person household; or $4,659 for a six-person household.
To start the application process, residents just need to contact their county FiveCAP office and provide their MDHHS case number, last 30 days’ total household income, and birthdates and Social Security numbers for everyone in the household. These funds are available for a limited time. More information on this program and other services are available at the local FiveCAP office.
U.S. 31/M-22 roundabout in Manistee opens to traffic Monday
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that the new roundabout at the U.S. 31 and M-22 intersection north of Manistee will be open to traffic on Monday, Sept. 19.
Remaining work is scheduled to continue through October.
On Monday, MDOT will remove temporary traffic signals on U.S. 31 and lift the detour for M-22 traffic.
The temporary runaround that has been used to maintain U.S. 31 traffic will be removed to allow crews to build the roundabout’s south leg.
Remaining work includes minor roadside restoration, installation of permanent lighting, and plantings next spring.
This season’s work is scheduled to be completed by the end of October.
The roundabout is a cooperative project between MDOT and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians. $1.5 million has been invested in building the new roundabout.
The Little River tribe contributed $883,000 toward the project.
Dementia workshop Sept. 22 at Ludington Senior Center
The Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St, will be hosting an educational event for caregivers dealing with someone who has dementia on Thursday, Sept. 22, beginning at 2 p.m.
Attendees will be provided with tips and ideas of how to communicate and direct, what verbal and body language to use, and what expectations to have when interacting and socializing with someone with dementia.
Elara Caring Home, Health and Hospice Services will be discussing the services they offer as well. The public is invited and light refreshments will be served.
Call (231) 845-6841 for more information or to RSVP.