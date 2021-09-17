Gun and knife show Sept. 26
Free Soil Community Schools Alumni Association is hosting a gun and knife show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 8480 N. Democrat St. in Free Soil.
The cost is $5 per person, $4 for veterans and seniors, and children 12 and younger can attend for free. There will be a 50/50 drawing and you don’t need to be present to win. Food and beverages will be for sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by the Free Soil Area Senior Center.
For vendors, doors open at 7 a.m. Eight-foot tables are $20. To pre-register, call Gregg at (231) 464-5454.
Divorce support group starting Oct. 5
A divorce support groups is starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Manistee United Methodist Church, 387 First St., Manistee. The mission of the group is to help those going through divorce or separation, and the loss and heartache associated with it.
For more information, call Kathi Lynn at (231) 920 2389. To sign up, call (231) 723-6219 or email office@manisteeumc.org.
Sanders Meats invites community to Fall Festival Oct. 2
Sanders Meats is inviting the Western Michigan community to its Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 2. The free event is from noon to 4 p.m. at Sanders’ retail location on South Main Street in Custer. The afternoon will feature food, children’s activities and fun for all ages.
Members of the Custer Fire Department will be on hand with one of their fire engines to greet the community. The afternoon will also include the Lakeside Weiner Wagon food truck featuring free Sanders hot dogs, chips and soda; bounce houses and face-painting for kids; a mechanical bull so attendees can test their inner rodeo stars; a photo booth with fun props; and a special visit from the Sanders mascot.
Attendees can register to win prizes, including T-shirts, insulated totes, hats, gift baskets and half of a hog.
Sanders Meats is located at 237 S. Main St. in Custer. For more information, visit sandersmeats.com.
Serve Ludington Day is Oct. 3
Radiant Church in partnership with Trinity, Prayer & Praise, and Cornerstone Church are coming together in a united worship service and serve project at 10 a.m. on Oct. 3 at Oriole Field. The churches will worship together and then all attendees will divide into groups and serve the community.
Amber Township clean-up day is today
The clean-up day for Amber Township is today from 8 a.m. to noon at Amber Town Hall, 171 S. Amber Road. No chemical, oils or paints will be accepted. Please have items bagged, bundled or boxed.
Due to COVID-19, township workers will not unload your items, residents must unload their own or bring someone to help.