Card-making at the Ludington Senior Center
Sharon Tushek will again conduct a card-making activity at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Participants in the workshop will produce four multi-purpose cards for a cost of $6. All materials will be provided. For more information or to sign up for the workshop, call the center at (231) 845-6841.
Manistee Civic Players announce ‘Oliver!’ auditions
MANISTEE — The Manistee Civic Players will be holding auditions for their upcoming production of the musical “Oliver!” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., in Manistee.
Actors age 8 and older are welcome to audition.
Auditions will take place in Classroom A in the basement of the Ramsdell.
Attending all three auditions is allowed but not required.
Performance dates for “Oliver!” are Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 and 18 at 2 p.m.
More information on this show will be posted at www.RamsdellTheatre.org leading up to the show.
Those who have questions about auditions should contact Jackie Karnisz at (231) 690-6738 or jlkarnisz@gmail.com.
Teen corsage, boutonniere workshop at Ludington Library
The Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., is hosting a homecoming corsage and boutonniere making workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.
The library will guide the workshop and provide attendees with artificial flowers, trimmings, and have the tools available to make beautiful flower enhancements for homecoming.
All Mason County District Library events are free.