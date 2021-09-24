Library to celebrate Banned Books Week
Banned Books Week, Sept. 26-Oct. 2, is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. Mason County District Library will have book displays and lists featuring titles frequently challenged by censorship attempts. This year’s theme is “Books Unite Us, Censorship Divides Us.” Sharing our stories brings us together. Open minds and open hearts can bridge barriers created by our differences. Librarians, authors, publishers, booksellers, journalists and booklovers across the country are united in the effort to provide free access to books and ideas, even unpopular ones.
For more information, visit www.mcdlibrary.org.
AFFEW to host invasive species eradication Tuesday
AFFEW is holding an invasive plant species eradication in Cartier Park on Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. to eliminate oriental bittersweet. Gloves and clippers are optional. It is helpful to sign up ahead of time, but not mandatory. Participants will meet across from the dog park.
AFFEW will also host an Invasive Plant Species Tour in Cartier Park from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 12. Dave Dister will highlight the invasive plants in the park along with sharing best methods for eradicating them. Meet across from the dog park.
For more information, visit www.affew.org.
Mitten Tree seeks helpers
Church Women United of Mason County is asking for help from those who would like to participate in the Mitten Tree program. Volunteers knit, crochet or sew mittens, hats or scarves for the needy children of Mason County. The program is flexible; knitters can choose their own pattern, size and color. The group gives free yarn to participants. Those who need yarn or would like to volunteer should contact co-chairs Suzanne Dietel at (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe at (231) 843-4253.
The Salvation Army will collect mittens, hats and scarves throughout the year and distributes them to needy children just before Christmas. Simply put them in a bag with your name and phone number on it, bring them to the Salvation Army at 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington and let them know the items are for the Mitten Tree. The Salvation Army is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and can be reached at (231) 843-3711.
All donations of mittens, hats and scarves are greatly appreciated.
Onekama Gala closes out 150th celebration
The Onekama 150 Gala is the grand finale to the 2021 sesquicentennial anniversary of Onekama. Onekama’s creation stemmed from the seminal incident known as “The Cut,” the culmination of a quarrel between lumbermen and farmers in the 1870s. The unintended creation of the channel from Portage Lake to Lake Michigan brought great opportunity to both sides of the warring factions and is still an integral part of the Onekama area.
Join the fun on Thursday, Oct. 7 starting at 6 p.m. for a historically focused, casual evening at the beautiful Portage Point Inn on Portage Lake. The Portage Point Inn, opened in 1903, is a fitting setting for this celebration of Onekama’s past and present. Gala chairperson Ana Paz explains, “We are keeping the focus of this party on our area’s history. That’s been our goal all year during this 150th anniversary, to educate and share what’s made Onekama such a special place.”
The featured speaker of the gala is Loreen Niewenhaus, author of “A 1,000-Mile Walk on the Beach” and “A 1,000-Mile Great Lakes Walk.” Loreen recently completed her third 1,000-mile Great Lakes adventure, exploring the many islands of the Great Lakes. She has given over 200 presentations about her Great Lakes adventures and currently resides in Traverse City.
The evening also includes displays of Onekama’s history, tributes to the families involved in “The Cut,” and live music by the Feral Cats. Heavy appetizers from well-loved Zupin Catering are included, and a cash bar will also be available.
Proceeds from the gala will benefit future Onekama history projects.
“We are hoping this anniversary year will be the spark that leads to an Onekama history group, and possibly an Onekama museum somewhere down the road,” Paz said. “The attendance at these history-based events help to prove that there is enough interest to keep our efforts going.”
Tickets are $35 per person or $300 for a table of 10. Tickets are available in-person at the Portage Lake Motel Office at 4714 Main St., Onekama between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.; or at the Blue Slipper Tavern. Tickets are also available by mail, and at the door.
For more information, visit www.onekama.info/onekama-onefifty or email onekama150th@gmail.com.