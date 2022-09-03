County Democrats’ annual corn roast is Sept. 9
The Mason County Democrats will hold their annual corn roast at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at Memorial Tree Park, 1598 N. Washington Ave., Ludington in Ludington. The 2022 Legacy Award winners will be honored.
Attendees are asked to bring their own beverage, table service, and a dish to pass.
Come celebrate with fellow Democrats and begin the post-Labor Day season.
Mason County Republicans to hold picnic Sept. 18
The Mason County Republicans will hold their annual fall picnic on Sept. 18. It will be held at Sutton’s Landing Park, at 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided.
Tallman Lake Senior Center to host craft, yard sale today
Tallman Lake Senior Center, at 6765 E. Marshall Road in Fountain, is hosting a craft and yard sale today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LHS/St. Simon classes of ’56 to meet Sept. 20
The Ludington and St. Simon classes of 1956 will meet for breakfast and brunch at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 20 at House of Flavors. Call Jo Ann at (231) 843 2771 if you can come, and leave a message. The event will be casual, and attendees will order from the menu.
This replaces the usual September Lunch.
Charity Sew to benefit area nursing homes
At the Sept. 19 meeting of Charity Sew at the Scottville Area Senior Center, participants will be making walker and wheelchair totes. Charity Sew meets the third Tuesday of each month and is open to anyone who enjoys sewing and fellowship as they seek to enrich the lives of others. Fabrics, basic supplies and patterns will be available. Completed items will be distributed to local nursing homes and adult foster care homes.
Sewing machines will be needed. If you cannot bring a sewing machine, reserve a loaner by calling Norma at (231) 757-2315.
The session is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but participants can come during any portion of that time span.
The Scottville Area Senior Center is at 140 S. Main St. Parking and entry is from the parking lot behind the building. Bag lunches are welcome, but senior meals can be ordered by calling the center at (231) 757-4705 before 9 a.m. on Sept. 19.
Bingo night at Ludington Library Sept. 8
On Thursday, Sept. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m., stop by the Ludington branch of the Mason County District Library at 217 E. Ludington Ave., and play a round or two of bingo. Miss Katie will lead a few games of family fun, complete with prizes for the winners.
The library hopes to make bingo night a monthly event, so come if you can to get a program started for the winter.