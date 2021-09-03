Library offers back-to-school ice cream Tuesday
The Mason County District Library invites students to enjoy ice cream to celebrate their first day back at school. First Day Ice Cream is at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, in the Ludington Library backyard and the in the front yard of the Scottville Library. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult. The program is free of charge.
Mason County GOP to meet Sept. 9
The regular meeting of the Mason County Republicans is Thursday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. The group will meet at the Mason County Airport, 5300 U.S. 10, Ludington, using the west entrance.
‘Tough Stuff’ discussion group to meet Wednesday
The Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff group will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the home of Pamela and Michael Blair, 5656 W. Jagger Road, Hamlin Twp.
The discussion will begin with a broad focus on basic human rights, and then explore specific concerns such as clean air and water for all, healthcare, voter rights, reproductive rights, gun rights, freedom from religion and freedom of religion, and more.
Those who are fully vaccinated are welcome to join the lively, informative outdoor discussion. Shelter is available in the event of rain. Please bring a lawn chair. Cookies, coffee, and cider will be provided.
Men’s Bible study class starts Sept. 16
Bible Study Fellowship International will begin a men’s evening class at 6:30 p.m. Thursday Sept. 16, at Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road in Scottville. The group will be studying the Gospel of Matthew. Information is available at www.bsfinternational.org or by calling Steve Barber (231) 239-0921, Ron Gauthier (269) 967-1998, or Steve Berens (616) 915-4558. All area men are welcome to attend.
Brews & Beats is today at Pentwater Village Green
The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce is hosting Brews & Beats, the first craft beer, wine and cider festival in Pentwater, from noon to 5 p.m. today at the Village Green in Pentwater.
Breweries from all around the state will be showcasing a wide variety of specialty brews. There will be yard games, food trucks, sample beverages and live music from the Drew Hale Band.
The outdoor venue, in the heart of downtown with lake views, is the perfect place for to enjoy what organizers hope will be a new tradition in Pentwater.
Brews & Beats will take place under a heated event tent so everyone will be comfortable regardless of weather. General admission is $25, $30 at the door. Tickets include a tasting glass and six beer samples. There is a capacity limit of 400 people. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com.