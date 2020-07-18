Mike Lenich, 80 Cows to perform
Mike Lenich with 80 Cows will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 24 at the Hart Historical District, 100 S. Union St. in Hart. Lenich will also perform with Mike Snell, along with M&M from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 26 at Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road in Mears.
Bill Anderson to speak at Old Kirke Museum July 23
Dr. Bill Anderson will be at the Old Kirke Museum in Manistee at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, for the First Person Stories & Songs series. Anderson will speak about the subject of women during the Civil War.
Anderson is a Civil War and baseball historian who has written 10 books and published many articles. His research and writing about the Civil War is highly based upon letters and diaries. He is the author of two Civil War books, “The Died to Make Men Free: The History of the 19th Michigan Infantry Regiment” and “We are Sherman’s Men: The Letters of Henry Orendorff.”
On display throughout the morning in the Old Kirke’s lower-level exhibit space will be “Hats off to the Ladies,” an exhibit celebrating 100 years of women’s suffrage.
People attending the free program are asked to wear face masks while inside and maintain social distancing at all times. Seating is limited.
The Old Kirke Museum is located at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee.
Fin and Feather offers CPL class
The Fin and Feather will be holding a CPL class on Aug. 7 and 8. The class on Aug. 7 will be from 6 to 9 p.m. and all day on Aug. 8. The cost is $50 for club members and $100 for non-club members. Contact Jim Glover at (231) 907-8330 to register.
Introduction to pickleball offered
The Ludington Area Pickleball Club is offering an introduction to pickleball clinic.
The clinic will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. each Monday starting Monday, July 20, on the courts at Oriole Field.
Paddles and balls will be provided. Come learn to serve, dink, volley and score. No experience necessary. Open to new players, beginners and anyone who wants a chance to learn and practice.