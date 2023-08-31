Final Heritage Days this weekend in Hart
Visitors and locals alike can take a trip back in time this Sunday with the 36th annual Hart Heritage Days in downtown Hart.
The celebration will take place in the Hart Historic District at 570 E. Lincoln St. It will begin with a church service in the Sackrider Church at 11 a.m. featuring Pastor Tom Schmidt, Denise Schmidt and Dawn Ross playing the piano. A pork/chicken dinner from 11:45 a.m. until gone. The menu includes chicken and pork, baked potato, sweet corn, slaw, veggies, roll, dessert and a roll.
Organizers noted that it was with sadness they announced that this will be the last Heritage Day. In its brochure it wrote, “We’ve had a great run putting on this well attended event for our community. Increasingly, it is more difficult to find volunteers.”
30th annual pow-wow in Hart this weekend
For the 30th year, the Honoring Our Elders Tradition Pow wow will come to the Oceana County Fairgrounds this weekend in Hart.
The pow-wow is described as, “What is a pow-wow? A social gathering for Native American people, yet open to the public. We gather to sing, dance, share our crafts. Our event also educates others about our Native ways, our teaching and traditions. It is a place to renew and strengthen our rich culture of Native American singers, dancers, artists and craftspeople. It’s a place to meet old friends, make new friends and feel good. Everyone is accepted and we are usually there for a good time.”
The alcohol and drug free event will begin with the grand entry at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Vendors are scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Admission is $5 per person. Suggested donations are $4 for elders and veterans and $20 per carload. Kids under 5 are free.
Firearms and pets are not allowed. It is recommended that people bring their own lawn chairs for their own comfort.
For more information, contact Jennifer Beatty at 231-894-8361, e-mail hartpowwow@gmail.com or on Facebook Groups: Hart Pow-wow.
Karaoke at Ludington Senior Center
The next karaoke session at the senior center, 308 S. Rowe St., will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6, and will continue each first and third Wednesday of the month. Anyone who enjoys singing, who wants to learn how to do karaoke, or who just enjoys listening to others is invited to attend. Call 231-845-6841 for more information.
Retirement party at Senior Center
The Ludington Senior Center is celebrating the retirement of Vickie Collins, senior center director, on Friday, Sept. 15.
The open house at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., will be from 2-4 p.m., and all people from the community are invited to attend this special, farewell event.
Cake and refreshments will be served.
LACA announce four-part ‘Exploring Watercolor’ workshop with Daniels starting Oct. 3
The Ludington Area Center for Arts announced its upcoming workshop, “Exploring Watercolor,” with artist and retired art teacher Richelle Daniels. This four-part workshop is a beginner-level introduction to watercolors and will be held on four consecutive Tuesdays in October (Oct. 3, Oct. 10, Oct. 17, and Oct. 24) from 6-8 p.m.
Participants will learn the basics of watercolor and creative techniques in Part 1: Introduction: Stretch and Explore. In Part 2: Developing Your Craft, they will discover what they can, and cannot, do with watercolor. Part 3: Engage and Persist will help them create meaningful art and embrace art problems. Finally, in Part 4: Express and Reflect, they will envision and create watercolor art while reflecting on the art process.
Designed for adults and teens 15 years or older, the workshop is open to all skill levels. The registration fee is $90 for LACA members and $110 for non-members, which includes all supplies. Those interested can register online at ludingtonartscenter.org or call 231-854-2787.
Libraries hosting back-to-school ice cream sandwich, popsicle social Tuesday
Area students are invited to celebrate the beginning of the school year with a back-to-school ice cream sandwich or popsicle at the Ludington and Scottville branches of the Mason County District Library on Tuesday, Sept. 5, whenever school lets out.
Tell thelibrarians about the first day or week of school. All library programs are free. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.