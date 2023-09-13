Historical society hosting 1890s Pub Crawl tonight
The Mason County Historical Society is hosting an 1890s Pub Crawl starting at 7 p.m. tonight starting at the Mason County Historical Society Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave.
When naming the city for himself, James Ludington declared in 1874 that the new-found city would be dry, or a place where alcohol would not be sold or consumed. However, within a decade, over 30 saloons and taverns dotted the streets of the new town.
The virtual pub crawl from the 1980s starts at the south end of Madison Street and continues along Second Street, Washington Avenue, Loomis Street, James Street and Ludington Avenue with stops at several of the new and popular establishments.
The event is free to the public.
Conservation district hosting carbon markets seminar Sept. 21
SCOTTVILLE — Mason-Lake Conservation District is hosting guest speaker Tess Van Gorder, conservation and regulatory relations specialist with Michigan Farm Bureau, to discuss emerging carbon markets from 6-7 p.m., Sept. 21, at West Shore Community College’s Administration Building.
In recent years, there has been a lot of discussion about agricultural carbon programs. This presentation will dig into what’s causing it, some considerations for farmers before diving into a program, and will look at the role the state and federal governments are playing in the world of climate-smart agriculture. This presentation may also be a good fit for forest landowners or those looking to plant trees and offset costs by recording and selling carbon credits.
To register by Sept. 19, call the Mason-Lake Conservation District office at (231) 757-3707, ext. 5.
AFFEW hosting beach sweep Sept. 23
A Few Friends of the Environment of the World (AFFEW) is hosting a beach sweep as a part of the International Coastal Cleanup.
The beach sweep is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 23. Those interested can meet at the south concession stand at Stearns Park Beach in Ludington. Gloves and garbage bags will be provided.
Everything picked up will be inventories for the Alliance for the Great Lakes.
For more info about this event or the group go to affew.org.
Fin and Feather Club hosting CPL class
The Fin and Feather Club will be holding a concealed pistol license class Oct. 6 and 7, at 3276 N. Darr Road in Scottville.
Registration must take place, and to register, call Jim at 231-907-8330.
The class is from 6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 6 and all day on Oct. 7. The cost for the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members.
The next class is planned for Nov. 3 and 4.