U.S. 10 road work starts Monday
The Michigan Department of Transportation is expected to begin work Monday on U.S. 10 from Jackson Street to east of Pere Marquette Highway.
The work was initially scheduled to start on Monday, Sept. 11, but it was delayed to Monday, Sept. 18.
The project will include road and sidewalk work, including upgrading sidewalk ramps and improving drainage along the road. There will be land and shoulder closures throughout the project, according to a release from MDOT.
The project is expected to last into mid-November.
Manistee Democrats hosting information meeting on how to run for office
MANISTEE — The Manistee County Democratic Party will be holding information meetings for those who may be interested and want to know more about the function of each elected office, the time commitments, and how to run a campaign in late September.
These meetings will feature current local office holders who will share their experiences and lessons learned. The group will help provide support for those who make the commitment to “throw their hat into the ring” through training, recruiting volunteers, and fund raising.
The party is hosting two candidate interest meetings from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, or from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at the West Shore Community College Building on River Street in downtown Manistee. For additional information about these meetings please call or text 616-915-2403 or email johnmhelge@gmail.com.
DAR Dunes meeting Sept. 23
PENTWATER — The Michigan Dunes Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting its September meeting at 12 p.m. Sept. 23 at Centenary United Methodist Church’s Wesley Room, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater.
Hostess Paulette Highland will present a program titled, “Sacagawea and York.” The meal will be a potluck, and members are encouraged to bring their own drink.