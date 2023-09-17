Ludington Senior Center hosting Medicare educational event
The Ludington Senior Center is sponsoring a seminar, discussing Medicare, Medicaid, supplementals, Advantage Plans and Med D prescription coverage at 1 p.m. Monday. Ed Forfinski, Medicare specialist form Smith and Eddy Insurance Company, and Bob Callery from Area Agency on Aging will explain coverage and take questions.
The 2023 enrollment does not begin until Oct. 15, therefore there will not be any enrollment at this meeting. Light refreshments will be served. To register, call the center at 231-845-6841.
Social and Political Book Club to discuss Trump’s criminal cases
The Social and Political Book Club will discuss the federal and state criminal cases filed against former President Donald Trump at its Wednesday meeting.
Retired District Judge Peter Wadel and Attorney Nick Krieger will discuss the legal issues which arise in these cases. The indictments are available online. The New York Times has posted annotated versions of these documents.
The meeting will be 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at Timbers Prime Restaurant in downtown Ludington. Food and beverage service is available. The public is invited.
Ludington Senior Center hosting Paint with Julie on Saturday
A special, all-day painting workshop to make a lovely fall porch sign is scheduled for Saturday, September 23, from 10:00-4:00 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Julie Tews will once again conduct this class at a cost of $50 per person. To hold a place, a deposit of $25 is due upon registration. Call 231-845-6841 for more information or come to the center to register for this exciting event.