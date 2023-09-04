Sable Dunes Audubon Society hosting birding field trip Saturday
The Sable Dunes Audubon Society is hosting its last birding field trip of the season at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Dave Dister will lead the group on this foray to spot migrant songbirds, shorebirds, terns, waterfowl, raptors as well as unusual flora. The group will venture to Cartier Park, Stearns Park Beach and Ludington Harbor.
Meet at 8:30 a.m. at the parking area adjacent to the dog park on Slagle Avenue west of North Rath Avenue.
Public invited to decorate calendar page for libraries
People of all ages are invited to create an original drawing to decorate a calendar page. Winning designs will be printed and sold at the Mason County District Libraries in Ludington and Scottville.
Winners will receive a copy of the calendar they helped to create. Artists must use the back of the entry form. Entry forms are available at the Ludington and Scottville branches of the library and on its website, www.mcdlibrary.org and all district library programs are free of charge.
The last day to submit an entry is Saturday, Sept. 30. Submissions may be dropped off at any time, even through the drop box on the outside of the library buildings.
Literacy is a skill that is practiced through reading and writing. The calendar contest, like many library programs, helps children focus on these basic areas. Let’s all encourage the children and adults in our lives to participate in this fun contest, to be part of a printed calendar that families can use as a holiday gift or on a family’s wall to keep track of the days and dates.
Mason County Democrats hosting general membership meeting
The Mason County Democratic Party will hosts its general membership meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the community room of the Safe Harbor Credit Union, located at 5511 U.S. 10 in Ludington.
A speaker is scheduled and discussion groups on current topics. If those interested in joining the group virtually, contact Liz Kannon for a Zoom link.