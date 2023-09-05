September meeting of AAUW Ludington Branch Sept. 11
Members and guests are invited to the Fall Salad Social where salads, breads, desserts and beverages will be provided by members of the AAUW Ludington Branch.
The social is at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 501 E. Danaher St., Ludington.
There will be a silent auction of items donated by members with funds donated to AAUW National Programs of Greatest Needs.
The guest speaker will be James Jensen, who will present a program on the 150th anniversary of Ludington.
Ludington Petunia Parade’s Dollar Drop Friday
The Ludington Petunia Parade is hosting its fundraiser, the Dollar Drop, from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Rotary Park.
The organization last hosted this fundraiser in 2020.
Donations for the group can also be made online at its website, www.ludingtonpetuniaparade.com, or via the mail at Ludington Petunia Parade, PO Box 5, Ludington, MI 49431