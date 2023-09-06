Manistee County Community Foundation accepting grant applications through Oct. 2
MANISTEE — The Manistee County Community Foundation is currently accepting grant applications for projects and programs that enhance the quality of life in Manistee County through the Oct. 2 application deadline. Funding decisions are anticipated to be announced by Dec. 31.
Interested applicants should review the grant program guidelines, including eligibility requirements, and instructions for how to apply for a grant on the community foundation’s website at www.manisteefoundation.org/receive. A grant inquiry form must be submitted prior to receiving a link to the application form.
The community foundation will consider support for a wide variety of charitable purposes encompassing all aspects of life including youth and education, arts and culture, the environment, health and human services, recreation, community development and more.
The following component funds of the community foundation currently support the grant program:
• Limitless Fund
• Manistee County Quality of Life Fund
• Minger Family Endowment Fund
• Donovan and Norma Anderson Fund
• Healthy Youth and Healthy Seniors Fund
• Manistee County Environmental Fund
• Manistee County Homelessness Prevention Fund
• Manistee Rotary Education Fund
• Portage Lake Watershed Endowment Fund
• Karl and Barbara Rowe All Arts and Culture Fund
• Women’s Empowerment Giving Circle Fund
A common grant application form allows eligible projects to be considered for support from any of the grant program funds.
Through the grant program, the community foundation is committed to honoring the intentions of many donors and creating solutions that make lasting positive impacts. There are multiple ways donors give to help initiate and sustain these programs and the community foundation is grateful to named and anonymous donors who make the grant program possible.
Questions about the community foundation grant program may be directed to 231-723-7269 or grants@manisteefoundation.org.
Fin and Feather Club hosting CPL class
The Fin and Feather Club will be holding a concealed pistol license class Oct. 6 and 7, at 3276 N. Darr Road in Scottville.
Registration must take place, and to register, call Jim at 231-907-8330.
The class is from 6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 6 and all day on Oct. 7. The cost for the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members.
The next class is planned for Nov. 3 and 4.
Construction on Lakeshore Drive to begin Monday
The Mason County Road Commission announced Wednesday that South Lakeshore Drive near Buttersville Park in Pere Marquette Township starting Monday.
The road commission stated that the existing roadway will be reconstruction. The work is expected to last two weeks, and there will be delays as the road is reduced to one lane.
The road commission is asking drivers to use caution while driving through the project.