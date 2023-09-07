Tallman Lake Senior Center seeks directors
Tallman Lake Senior Center, 6765 Marshall Road, Fountain, is seeking participating center members to become directors on its five-member board overseeing center operations.
Positions with two-year terms ending in 2023 are president, treasurer and secretary.
The election will be held 9-11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20, with the annual general membership meeting, following the tallying of results, commencing at 1 p.m.
To learn more about any of these positions, visit in person at the center or go to www.tallmanseniorcenter.org/about for a copy of the nonprofit corporation’s bylaws, including complete descriptions of officer duties as well as membership eligibility. New members will be accepted at any time.
Anyone who would like their name to be placed on the Sept. 20 ballot is encouraged to express their interest as soon as possible by calling the center at 231-757-3306.
American Legion Auxiliary hosted holiday craft, vendor show in November
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 76 is hosting a Holiday Craft and Vendor Show on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tables are available for crafters and direct sales representatives.
Only one vendor per direct selling company.
The fee is $30 for the first table ($25 for auxiliary members).
The deadline for registration is Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. The event is open to the public and will be held at the American Legion Post No. 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington, MI 49431.
A vendor registration form can be found at http://www.alaunit76ludington.us.
Ludington senior center hosting farewell to Collins scheduled for Sept. 15
The Ludington Senior Center is celebrating the retirement of Vickie Collins, senior center director, on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The open house at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., will be from 2-4 p.m., and all people from the community are invited to attend this special, farewell event.
Cake and refreshments will be served.
Ludington senior center hosting trip to Washington
The Ludington Senior Center is planning a trip to Washington, D.C., on April 4-10, 2024.
Travelers will be relaxing in a luxury motorcoach there and back.
Six nights’ lodging and ten meals are included in the $975 fare (double occupancy).
Guided tours will include the memorials, the U.S. Capitol, the White House, the National Archives, Embassy Row, and Georgetown.
Included in the trip are a tram ride through Arlington Cemetery, a visit to the Smithsonian, and admission to George Washington’s Mount Vernon and the Museum of the Bible. Anyone in the community is welcome to attend the trip, and a deposit of $75 will hold a place. For more information, call 231-845-6841 or come into the senior center at 308 S. Rowe St.