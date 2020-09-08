Census assistance site hosted at local market
A mobile questionnaire assistance operation will be at Orchard Market in Free Soil Township three times between Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 25.
The assistance site will be from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sept. 9, 17 and 25, at Orchard Market, 8418 N. U.S. 31 in Free Soil Township.
The assistance operation is place for those individuals who have yet to fill out the Census 2020 questionnaire. The Census needs to be completed by the end of the month if not done so already.
Free Family Fun Fair canceled
The United Methodist Church of Ludington canceled its annual Free Family Fun Fall Festival. The festival was ordinarily hosted on the first weekend of October.
AFFEW hosting beach sweep Sept. 12
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) is hosting a beach sweep at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12.
Those that participate will collect and tally the beach garbage which will be sent to a worldwide database. Bags and gloves will be provided. Those that assist are also asked to wear a mask when they check in. Meet at the south concession stand at Stearns Park.
Van Gogh presentation near city marina
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) is providing a guide to the art and life of Vincent van Gogh, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, at the patio space that overlooks the Municipal Marina along Loomis Street.
A reproduction of Vincent van Gogh’s “Bank of the Oise at Auvers” is at the patio and is one of seven outdoor displays from the Detroit Institute of Arts’ Inside-Out program which is being hosted by LACA. Ludington artist, author and LACA member Linda Sandow will be there Sept. 12 to interact and discuss the work and style of Van Gogh. The event is free, and LACA is asking those who attend to practice social distancing and wear a face covering.
The artwork of van Gogh is one of eight reproductions around Ludington. Those include Mason County District Library, the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, Waterfront Park, Ludington Municipal Marian (Loomis Street side) and Rotary Park. The Ludington Area Center for the Arts and Waterfront Park are each hosting two artworks. The SS Badger also has a reproduction.