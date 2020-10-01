Manistee sets trick-or-treating hours
The Manistee City Police Department has received inquiries from residents asking if Halloween will take place this year in light of COVID-19. Halloween is not a city-sanctioned event, but rather a nationally recognized holiday. The city has no legal authority or basis to cancel Halloween or restrict the free movement of its residents.
The recommended times for trick-or-treating are 5 to 8 p.m. The Manistee City Police Department respectfully asks that all residents who participate adhere to any public health recommendations from the District Health Department No. 10 and the CDC. Trick-or-treaters are asked to wear a face mask and social distance from those not in the same household. Any household with a positive case should not participate, any individuals with symptoms should not participate and all other CDC guidelines should be observed.
Manistee police also recommend that residents trick-or-treat at homes where families know the resident, or homes that have a porch lights on. Utilize flashlights and reflective dress if possible. If you are driving a vehicle please use extra caution an care to look out for trick-or-treaters.
Continue to watch for updates from the City of Manistee or public health officials regarding COVID-19 in the weeks leading up to Halloween. For more information about CDC guidelines for Halloween, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween.
Snowshoe Stampede canceled for 2021
The Stomp Out Cancer Fund has announced that they are canceling the 2021 Snowshoe Stampede, originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at the Manistee VFW.
“This is not a decision we wanted to make, but in the interest of community health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, our board of directors feels that this is the wisest course of action,” said Jessica Scharp, SOC Fund founder and president.
The Snowshoe Stampede has grown to become the largest single fundraiser for the local nonprofit.
“We are definitely going to feel the impact of not holding the upcoming event,” added Scharp. “We typically raise over $20,000 at the Snowshoe Stampede.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has many local nonprofits rethinking their fundraising activities. “It’s a difficult time to solicit donations from local business as many of them are hurting too,” said Scharp. “We are so grateful for the ongoing financial support we receive from the greater Manistee community. It’s critical to our mission.”
The Stomp Out Cancer Fund is a Manistee-based charity founded by a group of individuals wishing to serve cancer patients in the Manistee and Ludington areas. The SOC Fund provides funding for travel and lodging expenses, medical co-pays, utilities, pharmaceuticals and other expenses. Those seeking assistance can download a financial assistance request form at www.soc-fund.org.
“The need is always there, so the need to raise funds never goes away,” Scharp said. “One way or another, we will do whatever we can to help as many local people battle this terrible disease.”
Those wishing to make donations can reach out to Jessica Scharp at (231) 794-9474 or email info@soc-fund.org. Online donations can also be made on the SOC Fund website. “We will plan to be back bigger and better than ever in 2022,” said Scharp. Monetary donations are appreciated, and can be mailed to SOC Fund, P.O. Box 783, Manistee, MI 49660.