Fall-themed activity bags available Fridays at library
The Mason County District Library will distribute Fun Family Friday Activity packets every Friday at both Library locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence posts in Ludington’s backyard and on the clothesline in Scottville 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In rainy weather, look for the packets under cover somewhere near the main door.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting weblinks and book suggestions when possible. This week, it’s Pumpkin-Palooza. The activity packs include gourds to decorate, activity sheets, a fall-themed workout and a candy corn craft. There will be a video, which includes a story and craft ideas, available at 11 a.m. Friday on the Mason County District Library’s Facebook page and website, www.mcdlibrary.org.
Currently the Mason County District Library is open for curbside delivery of library materials such as books and DVDs, and services such as printing, faxing and copying from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and until 6 p.m.
The Mason County District Library is open for limited in-person services such as computer use from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Masks are required for entry. Those who are unable to wear a mask will be helped outside the building. Just call, email or text to make arrangements.
Frankfort Film Festival is today through Sunday with streaming option
FRANKFORT — The 12th annual Frankfort Film Festival, presented by State Savings Bank, is set to roll Oct. 15-18. As with all things 2020, the festival will look a bit different this year. Eight films will be showing with each film screening twice. Films will also be available to stream from home through various sites. The Garden Theater Facebook page will be updated throughout the festival so those viewing at home know what’s happening at the theater.
Nashville’s Whiskey Wolves of the West have pre-recorded a musical performance to introduce each film so make sure to tune in.
All recommended safety protocols are being followed. Seating capacity in the theater will be limited to 25 percent (approximately 65 seats), available seats will be spread throughout the theater, masks are required, and hand-sanitizer stations will be available upon entry to the theater. Many thanks to Lisa Musgrave, DDS who has graciously donated an air purification system that will run continuously during the festival has been donated by Lisa Musgrave, DDS, as well as a disinfectant fogger that will be used between shows. Anyone not feeling well should stay home and enjoy the films from their living rooms.
Tickets to this year’s festival films are available for advance purchase at www.givebutter.com/2020fff. Streaming links will be unveiled today on the Garden Theater’s website.
Since the Frankfort Film Festival and The Garden Theater. People are encouraged to engage in conversation post thoughts and reviews — but not spoilers — on the Garden Theater’s Facebook page.
As announced at last year’s film festival, the Garden Theater is in need of major structural repairs to keep it going for the next 100 years. The response of support has been outstanding, and the theater is about halfway to fulfilling its $2 million capital campaign. However, to make the repairs this winter while theater usage is limited, and the help of the public is needed.
The Garden Theater, located at 301 Main St. in downtown Frankfort, was originally built in 1923 and renovated beginning in 2008. The Garden shows first-run, independent and foreign films, and is home to the annual Frankfort Film Festival. The Garden Theater is available to rent for private and corporate gatherings, charity fundraisers, wedding receptions and other special events. Learn more by visiting www.frankfortgardentheater.com.
Virtual forums online for Manistee County Commission, 19th Circuit Court candidates
The League of Women Voters (LWV) of Manistee County recently held virtual candidate interviews for Manistee County Commission candidates for the Districts 1-6, and for the 19th Circuit Court Judge candidates. The 19th Circuit Court serves residents in Manistee and Benzie counties. These interview session are available on the League of Women Voters Manistee County Facebook page, at www.lwvmanisteecounty.org and at www.vote411.org.
Trunk or Treat is Oct. 31 at St. Paul United Methodist
Trunk or Treat will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Riverton Township at the corner of Morton and Kinney roads. Candy will be distributed with social distancing guidelines being followed.
Pentwater Spooktacular, with safety precautions, is Oct. 31
The Spooktacular event hosted by the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce will take place on Oct. 31 in downtown Pentwater.
Halloween on the Green is from noon to 1 p.m. with a costume contest and goodie bags. Registration for the Costume Contest begins at noon and winners will be announced at 1 p.m.
There will be no kids games this year due to COVID-19. Face Masks required to enter event area. Children will be able to remove masks for socially distanced costume contest parade.
The Downtown Businesses will be open. Some will have treats for kids in costume and there will be specials for all.
The Spooky Scavenger Hunt Downtown Pentwater is from 1 to 2 p.m. in the downtown area. Compete to find clues and win prizes. First clue will available for pickup on the Village Green and will also be available on social media at 1 p.m.
Trick-or-treating is from 6 to 8 p.m.
Face masks are required in the event area. Please do not attend if you are feeling ill or have been in exposed to someone with COVID-19. Please use available hand sanitizer and practice social distancing.