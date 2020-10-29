Artists wanted to create wreaths for LACA’s Festival of Wreaths
Area artists are encouraged to create a holiday themed wreath for the first-ever Festival of Wreaths at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. The wreaths will be displayed in the art center’s performance hall gallery Dec. 4-12 and will be sold via a silent auction benefiting LACA. The festival of wreaths will culminate with a small reception on Saturday, Dec. 12, where buyers will be able to place last minute bids in hopes of securing the wreath of their choosing.
LACA will be making available a limited number of 14-inch foam wreath forms to artists on a first-come, first-served basis. Limit one per person. Visit ludingtonartscenter.square.site/product/14-in-foam-wreath-form/617 to reserve a wreath form. Forms will be available for pick up starting Nov. 3. Artists wanting to create a wreath without the LACA supplied form may do so. All wreaths must be returned to LACA by Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Everest Athleisure plans music, craft workshop events
On Friday, Nov. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. there will be live music at Everest Athleisure, 103 E Ludington Ave. in Ludington, with free admission.
On Saturday, Nov. 14 at 11 a.m., there will be a craft workshop during which Up North Garden Center will provide guidance on making a fall floral arrangement. Each participant will leave with a lush arrangement of their own creation, the experience needed to create more beautiful arrangements at home and a $5 off coupon to use at Everest. The cost of the workshop is $30 per person. Reservations are due by Nov. 6, and seats are limited.