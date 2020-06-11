Mason County GOP to meet today
The Mason County Republicans will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sutton’s Landing.
Fixing Furry Friends raising funds on Saturdays
Fixing Furry Friends is hosting a bottle and can fundraiser. People are asked to bring their empty bottles and cans to the west side of the Shop-N-Save parking lot at 5539 U.S.10 in Ludington from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday mornings.
Funds will help raise money for spay and neuter costs for several litters of cats that are currently in foster care.
The organization gas not been able to host its regular fundraisers during the spring because of COVID-19, and the bottle-and-can drive on Saturdays will help make up for the loss of funds.
Redux to perform Friday at Ludington Bay
Redux will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday on the patio at Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.