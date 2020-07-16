Health department warns of adverse effects associated with menthanol-based hand sanitizers
District Health Department No. 10 is urging residents to double check the labels of their alcohol-based hand sanitizers or rubs for methanol and is warning of the serious adverse health effects associated with methanol-based hand sanitizers.
Methanol, when used as an active ingredient, is a toxic alcohol that can cause blindness and/or death when absorbed through the skin or swallowed.
Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration advised consumers to not use any type of hand sanitizer manufactured by “Eskibiochem SA de CV” in Mexico due to the potential presences of methanol. Since then, the FDA has identified several more hand sanitizing products that contain methanol and are working on voluntary product recalls, which can be found at www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-updates-hand-sanitizers-methanol.
“If you have accidentally swallowed a hand sanitizing product or are experiencing symptoms from repeated use of products on the FDA’s testing and manufacturer’s recalls list, please seek immediate medical attention and contact poison control, 1-800-222-1222,” said Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department No. 10. “We would highly suggest discontinuing the use of any (alcohol-based hand sanitizers) on the FDA’s testing and manufacturer’s recall list because using these methanol-containing products could result in blindness and/or death.”
Hand hygiene, along with wearing a mask or face covering and maintaining social distance is critical in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the United States. Washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer are simple and effective ways to decrease the spread of pathogens and infections. Hand sanitizers containing ethanol or isopropanol as active ingredients are safe when used as intended — to clean hands.
Programming increases at Ramsdell
The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts opened its doors on July 7 with its free talk series, and is looking to increase its programming while following all guidelines regarding COVID-19.
The Ramsdell launched its opening with the popular Midweek Mornings in Manistee, a collaborative effort between the RRCA, Vogue Theatre and Old Kirke Museum, to increase programming during the summer months. The RRCA has also booked an exclusive documentary series, Great Art on Screen, and recently added two performances of the Bolshoi Ballet. Next week, the art gallery opens with works by Onekama residents Phil and Susan Joseph.
More programming is being scheduled, including pre-recorded performances from the National Theater and Met Opera, and all events will be available to a live audience at the Ramsdell, according to Executive Director Xavier Verna.
A listing of events is available at www.ramsdelltheatre.org.
PFLAG cancels July meeting
PFLAG Manistee will not meet for its scheduled meeting on Sunday, July 19. The next meeting will be held via Zoom on Sunday, Aug. 16.