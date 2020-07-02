WSCC to offer EMT certification program
Area residents interested in pursuing a career as a first responder can now enroll in an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certification program available through West Shore Community College (WSCC) in the fall. The program will include labs, clinical and ambulance driving skills.
The instructor will be Dan Yost, a supervisor with Life EMS Ambulance’s Northern Michigan Division.
For enrollment information, visit www.westshore.edu/admissions or call (231) 843-5510.
VanderWall announces July coffee hours
35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, has announced outdoor coffee hours for Thursday, July 9 and Friday, July 10.
Coffee hours are open to residents of the 35th Senate District to express their opinions or concerns about state government or to request assistance with a state issue.
VanderWall will meet with constituents at the following times and locations for Thursday, July 9:
• 9-10 a.m., Wenger Pavilion behind Jones Ice Cream, 858 Michigan Ave., Baldwin;
• 11 a.m.-noon, Sutton’s Landing, Iris Road, Ludington;
• 1-2 p.m., Douglas Park, 110 S. Lakeshore Drive, Manistee;
Times and locations for Friday, July 10 are:
• 9-10 a.m., Chalker Park, 200 Laurel St., Kalkaska
• 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Herman Park, 1060 S. Herman Road, Suttons Bay
• 2-3 p.m., Beulah Village Park, 7122 Prospect Ave., Beulah
Due to the continuing threat of the coronavirus, social distancing and masks are strongly encouraged at the coffee hours.
For more information, contact 1-855-347-8035 or email sencvanderwall@senate.michigan.gov. Residents unable to attend the coffee hours may write to Sen. Curt VanderWall, P. O. Box 30036, Lansing, MI 48909-7536.
MDOT work on U.S. 31 to enter third stage July 7
The third stage of the roadwork on U.S. 31 from U.S. 10 to Sugar Grove Road will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 7. During this stage, U.S. 31 will be closed between Sugar Grove Road and U.S. 10. The detour route for southbound traffic will be Sugar Grove Road west to Stiles Road and from Stiles Road south to U.S. 10. The northbound detour will be the reverse. The project is expected to be completed in August.
The closure from the second stage — from Main Street to U.S. 10 — will remain in place until Tuesday morning.
The $2.4 million project consists of 3.74 miles of asphalt resurfacing, drainage improvements, and pavement markings.
Questions sought for candidate forum hosted by Chamber, Daily News July 14
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ludington Daily News are co-sponsoring a candidate forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 at Waterfront Park in Ludington.
It will be an opportunity for the public to hear from state and local candidates in their respective races in the Aug. 4 primary election.
Attendees are being asked to bring a blanket or a chair for seating while practicing 6-foot social distancing at the park.
The forum will feature candidate introductions and a question-and-answer session conducted by a panel.
The Daily News is accepting questions to consider asking candidates via email at editor@ludingtondailynews.com. Please put “Candidate question” in the subject line.