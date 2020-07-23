Jimmy Dodson to perform Sunday
Jimmy Dodson will be playing a solo acoustic set as a part of the Emerson Lake Inn’s tiki deck party from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 26.
Emerson Lake Inn is located is located at 7786 E. U.S. 10 between Walhalla and Branch.
Library to present Rockin' Fairy Tales Aug. 3
Families of all ages are invited to celebrate summer reading with a Rockin’ Fairy Tales YouTube show presented by Mason County District Library at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3. The link to the show will be posted on the library’s website at www.mcdlibrary.org, and the library's Facebook page.