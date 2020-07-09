Pilots association to meet Saturday
The Mason County Pilots Association will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the conference room at the Mason County Airport, 5300 U.S. 10, Ludington.
Questions sought for candidate forum hosted by Chamber, Daily News July 14
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ludington Daily News are co-sponsoring a candidate forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 at Waterfront Park in Ludington.
It will be an opportunity for the public to hear from state and local candidates in their respective races in the Aug. 4 primary election.
Attendees are being asked to bring a blanket or a chair for seating while practicing 6-foot social distancing at the park.
The forum will feature candidate introductions and a question-and-answer session conducted by a panel.
The Daily News is accepting questions to consider asking candidates via email at editor@ludingtondailynews.com. Please put “Candidate question” in the subject line.
Library to host Reptile Roundup Monday via Zoom
Families are invited to a reptile show hosted by the Mason County District Library at 1 p.m. Monday via Zoom. Meet some of the coolest reptiles in all of Michigan and learn about their habitats and lives. To join the meeting, visit www.zoom.us and click “Join a meeting.” The meeting ID is 894 9592 2381, the password is 1ibBqV and those who plan to participate should join a few minutes early.