AFFEW to hold beach sweep Aug. 19
Come enjoy the sunset and help your community. AFFEW is holding a beach sweep from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Participants will meet at the south concession stand in Stearns Park. Gloves and bags provided. Please wear a mask when checking in. For more information, visit www.affew.org.
Dodson, Harvey to perform Sunday
Jimmy Dodson and Bill Harvey will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16. at Emerson Lake Inn, 7786 E. U.S. 10 in Branch.
Mason County GOP to meet today at Sutton’s Landing
The monthly meeting of the Mason County Republicans will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sutton’s Landing. The location has changed to allow for social distancing.