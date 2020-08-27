American Legion brat, burger night Friday
American Legion Post No. 76 is hosting a brat and burger night from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, at the post located at 318 N. James St., Ludington.
Drive-up ice cream social today at Ludington Senior Center
There will be a drive-up ice cream social from 1 to 3 p.m. today at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
The senior center, thanks to a sponsorship from the House of Flavors, will have four flavors: Senior Scoop, Zumba Zebra, COVID Caramel and Mason County Mich Mash.
A donation of $2 per dessert is suggested.
Garden Walking Tour to benefit COVE Saturday
Dan Mahynski and Kathy Fahlsing are hosting a Garden Walking Tour to benefit COVE from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at 4850 S. Brye Road.
Live music will be provided from the deck of the home by The Road Less Traveled. Drinks and snacks will be provided. A suggested donation is $20.
Social distancing will be expected and masks are required if you will be close to others. Handmade masks will be available to be bought, and there will be a contest to win one of them.
For more information, call 845-7558.
Hart Knights of Columbus to host chicken dinner
The Hart Knights of Columbus Council 2199 will be celebrating its 100th anniversary and the Feast Day of St. Gregory with a chicken dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, 316 Peach St. in Hart.