Library to host children’s calendar art contest
Children of all ages are invited to create a seasonal drawing to decorate a calendar page. Winning designs will be printed and sold at the Mason County District Libraries in Ludington and Scottville. Winners will receive one of the calendars they helped to create. Artists must use the back of the entry form. Entry forms are available at the Mason County District Libraries in Ludington and Scottville and on the Library’s website at www.mcdlibrary.org. The contest deadline is Sept. 25. The contest is free to enter.
Knights of Columbus to host take-out breakfast Sept. 27
Knights of Columbus Council 2199 will be sponsoring a take-out breakfast from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27 at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, 316 Peach St. in Hart. The cost of the breakfast is a free-will donation. The money raised from this event will be used to purchase smart TVs for the Catechism classrooms. The Catechists currently only have one TV to be shared among all of the classrooms. These purchases will help the Catechists to better use the available on-line videos to better teach children.
VanderWall, O’Malley to speak for Manistee County GOP Friday
35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, and 101st Dist. State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, will speak at the grand opening of the Manistee Republicans’ 2020 Election Headquarters from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at 148 Parkdale next to Watson’s Chrysler Jeep dealership on U.S. 31.
The Manistee County Republicans office will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend the office grand opening and light refreshments will be served.