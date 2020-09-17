Daughters of the American Revolution to meet Saturday
The Michigan Dunes Chapter of the National Society for the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will meet via Zoom on Saturday. A link to the meeting will be sent to members via email. The guest speaker will be Natalie Ruth Joynton, who will discuss her book, “Welcome to Replica Dodge.”
Census hub location update
There will be a census hub from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and also on Friday, Sept. 25, at Orchard Market, 8418 N. U.S. 31 in Free Soil.
There will also be a census hub from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20 at the Lakeside Wiener Wagon, 5800 W. U.S. 10, Ludington.
Fin & Feather Club to host memorial service Saturday
The Fin & Feather Club will be having a 1 p.m. memorial service on Saturday Sept. 19 at the club house. The club will be honoring four of its members that were lost in the last 12 months: Bruce Finch, Bob Fenstermacher, David Woodruff and David Stratton. Memorial bricks have been placed in the club’s memorial. The club’s chaplain, the Rev. Mick Shriver, will perform the service and the trap and skeet shooters will do the honors of a 21-gun salute. Service will be out doors and we will observe social distancing with the seating. Masks are encouraged.