Nordhouse/South Hamlin reunion canceled
The September 2020 Nordhouse/South Hamlin reunion will be canceled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tpr. Paul Butterfield Memorial Service set for Sept. 9
The Trooper Paul K. Butterfield Jr. Memorial Service is scheduled will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at the site of his memorial on Custer Road north of Townline Road in Free Soil Township.
Tpr. Butterfield was killed in the line of duty while serving with the Michigan State Police on Sept. 9, 2013.
Children’s farm to host September coloring contest
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is hosting a coloring contest for people with special needs of all ages, as well as for seniors. The theme of this month’s contest is autumn colors, and the deadline for submissions is Sept. 30.
Ribbons will be awarded for the top 3 art pieces. To participate, mail in your drawing to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411. Include your full name, age, address and “s.p.” for special needs participants.
The contest is free to enter.