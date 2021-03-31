Marketplace insurance enrollment extend to Aug. 15
The COVID-19 Special Enrollment Period for Affordable Care Act Marketplace insurance at www.healthcare.gov has been extended to Aug. 15, 2021. Family Health Care of Baldwin is encouraging people to take advantage of the extension.
The extended period was established to help uninsured people have the ability to enroll in healthcare coverage.
Beginning April 1, 2021, new subsidies will be provided to reduce the cost of premiums for everyone, including current or newly enrolled beneficiaries. These reductions are not automatic for those currently enrolled. To take advantage of these significant savings, you must log in to www.healthcare.gov account and update your 2021 application. You can do this by selecting “Report a life change.” You’ll then select the “change to my household’s income” option even if there has been no income change. If you do not update your application now, you will receive the tax credits at the end of the year when you file your income tax return.
Family Health Care has trained staff who are up to date on these new laws and are available to answer your questions or assist you with enrollment or changes to people’s’ account statuses.
During this special enrollment period, people may also choose a different health care plan. Before deciding to do so, you should consider how much you have already paid toward your deductible and out-of-pocket maximum. Changing plans may reset these numbers to zero paid.
Also, beginning April 1, 2021, tax credits will now be available to anyone earning over 400 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.
It’s important to remember you are not allowed to enroll in Marketplace coverage through People who qualify for Medicaid or Medicare and those whose employers offer affordable insurance are not eligible to enroll in the Marketplace coverage.
New subsidies will become available in early July for those who have received unemployment benefits anytime during 2021.
Family Health Care will provide updates as the implementation of this new policy nears. To take advantage of Family Health Care’s help, find an office by visiting www.familyhealthcare.org.
Racial Equity Book Club to meet via Zoom April 28
The public is invited to join a virtual book club exploring racial equity. The club will be discussing ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. or at 6 p.m. People can join either the morning or evening group, both held via Zoom. Meetings last one hour each.
The book club alternates between non-fiction and fiction with racial equity as the focus. Members can suggest book titles, and then vote on the next selections.
Mason County District Library’s Racial Equity Book Club is led by staff member Thomas Trahey. Email ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org to join.
The Racial Equity Book Club is one of several activities planned for 2021 by Engaging for Equity, a collaborative of the Manistee Area Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative (MARJDI), West Shore Community College and the Mason County District Library. Events will take place in Manistee and Mason counties throughout the year.
Mason County Dems to meet via Zoom today
The Mason County Democrats will hold a business meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Zoom meeting link can be requested by emailing info@masoncountydems.org.