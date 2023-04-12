MARSP meeting social, luncheon April 18
The Michigan Association for Retired School Personnel (MARSP) will meet at noon Tuesday, April 18 at House of Flavors, 110 N. William St., Ludington.
WSCC, Mason County Sports Hall of Fame hosting camps
West Shore Community College in collaboration with the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame has been awarded an Out-of-School Time (OST) Learning Grant from the Michigan Department of Education in the amount of $57,600.
The grant will be used to support local elementary and middle school aged children to enhance learning during the summer. The organizations are jointly developing a package of summer learning opportunities that elevate academics connected to sports camps.
The focus is to help engage children in learning throughout the summer in contexts that are inviting and either low-cost or cost-free to parents. Furthermore, the grant will elevate future employability skills such as perseverance, overcoming adversity, and teamwork.
Registration opens April 10 to students from Mason, Manistee, Lake and Oceana counties. Details and registration can be found at bit.ly/MCSHOFcamps.
Native plant workshop today
A Few Friends for the Environment and the World (AFFEW) and Plant it Wild will host their All About Natives workshop at 7 p.m. at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
Cheryl Gross, president of Plant It Wild, will give information about the benefits of gardening with native plants.
Sign up by sending an email to AFFEW at sarab@affew.org.