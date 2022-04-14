WSCC has COVID-19
test kits
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has expanded its efforts to distribute free, at-home COVID-19 testing kits to underserved areas of the state by providing test kits to libraries, including the William M. Anderson Library at West Shore Community College.
The library is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Test kits are available to anyone who is interested. Library staff may provide one test kit per person in a household, up to five people.
The library is located in the Schoenherr Campus Center on the college’s main campus, 3000 N. Stiles Road.
Test kits will be provided while supplies last.
For more information, visit www.westshore.edu or call (231) 845-6211.
Bears in Your
Backyard event coming to Fountain
Encounters between bears and people are on the rise.
During an event hosted by a Michigan Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, people can find out what they should and shouldn’t do, and what they can and can’t do, if they find themselves in the company of a bear.
The event will be held at Citizens Sportsmen’s Club, 5586 E. Fountain Road, on the corner of Fountain and Larson roads.
There will be coffee, punch and cookies. Everyone is welcome.
Road commission to lift weight ban April 18
The Mason County Road Commission will be lifting its weight restrictions for trucks at 6 p.m. on April 18.
Book club to talk ‘Pride & Prejudice’ at Scottville Senior Center
The book club at the Scottville Area Senior Center will discuss Jane Austen’s “Pride & Prejudice” at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the center, 140 S. Main St. New members who have read the month’s book are welcome. The book for May will be selected at the meeting.
DHD10 promotes
national prescription drug take-back event
The U.S. is currently experiencing an epidemic of prescription drug misuse and abuse. Opioid deaths in Michigan have almost tripled in five years. To help turn the tide on this epidemic, the Leeward Initiative coalition is partnering with the Michigan Opioid Prescribing Engagement Network (Michigan OPEN), as well as Michigan State Police, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, West Michigan Community Mental Health, the Ludington and Scottville police departments and Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital to host a drug take-back event where the public can drive through and dispose of any unwanted medication or needles.
The take-back event is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30 at the Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10.
Contact Grace Richardson at grichardson@dhd10.org or (231) 316-8583 with questions about the event.
For more information, or to find other take back event locations throughout Michigan, please visit https://michigan-open.org.
American Legion Easter egg hunt April 16
American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76 will host an Easter egg hunt or kids age 1 to 10 years old at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at the Post, 318 N. James St. The event is open to the public.
Pentwater to host Easter on the Green Saturday
The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce will host Colleen Plummer’s Easter on the Green from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at the Village Green, 231 S. Hancock St. in downtown Pentwater.
Bring your children and family to meet the Easter Bunny and participate in an Easter egg hunt.
The event in sponsored by The Antler Bar and Ludington Beverage.
For more information, visit www.pentwater.org, call the Pentwater chamber at (231) 869-4150 or find the Easter on the Green event on Facebook.