Jason Gray concert tonight at Ludington United Methodist Church
American contemporary Christian singer-songwriter Jason Gray will perform in concert at 7 p.m. tonight at United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road. Admission is free.
A free-will offering will be accepted.
The southwestern Minnesota native was a youth pastor before going into music ministry in 1999.
He signed with Centricity Music in 2006 and has been releasing records ever since. He moved to Nashville in 2015.
Medication, sharps take-back event
Saturday
The Leeward Initiative is partnering with several local health care and law enforcement agencies for a drive-thru medication and sharps take-back event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington. Community opioid and medication take-back events provide a safe process for disposing of unused medications while protecting communities, children and the environment.
Unused and expired medications and sharps can be taken to the take-back event at the Mason County Fairgrounds, If dropping off sharps, secure them in a plastic container such as examples a kitty litter container, sharps disposal box, laundry soap container or gallon jug.
For more information, contact Grace Richardson at grichardson@dhd10.org or (231) 316-8583.
To find other take back event locations throughout Michigan, please visit http://michigan-open.org.
American Legion seeking volunteers for poppy sale
The American Legion Post 76 family is seeking volunteers to help with the legion’s annual poppy sale to benefit local veterans.
The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 19-20 at Walmart and Family Fare. Volunteers do not need to be members of the American Legion to participate. For more information, contact Linda Wolven at (231) 843-2718.