Lincoln Day Dinner is April 28
The annual Lincoln Day Dinner will be held Thursday, April 28 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club, 1527 N. Lakeshore Drive in Ludington.
Social hour is at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner is at 6:30 p.m.
Senator and former Secretary of State Ruth Johnson will be the speaker. Mason County Republicans can RSVP by calling (231) 845-6300 or (231) 843-1462.
American Legion hosting pizza night Friday
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Post, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
Pizza is available for dine-in or pick up. For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. There will be several toppings to choose from. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
Amber Township Board changes meeting date
The meeting of the Amber Township Board originally scheduled for Monday, April 25 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 26. The board meets at 6:30 p.m. at the township hall, 177 S. Amber Road.
Mason County Officers Association meets today
The Mason County Officers Association will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at the Sherman Township Hall in Fountain.
This is a regular quarterly meeting with reports from county officials and a program to include discussion on county drains by Larry Protasiewicz from the Spicer Group.
Mason County Wood Turners to resume meetings tonight
The Mason County Wood Turners are resuming meetings. The first meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the shop of David Knudsen, 401 S. Jackson St., Ludington. All wood workers, wood turners and those interested in learning wood turning are welcome to attend.
The agenda will include sharing about recent projects, questions and answers, safety tips, supplies and sources, new tools and plans for summer club events.
For more information, call Norm Letsinger at (231) 757-2373.